07/06/2020
07/06/2020

A colorful date palm garden has recently become a new hotspot on the tourist map of Sa Dec City in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, around 165 kilometers from Ho Chi Minh City.

biggest date palm garden in the vietnam’s southwestern region hinh 1

The date garden, located next to the Sa Nhien – Cai Dao flower street in Sa Dec's Tan Quy Dong Ward, has been a bustling place recently. The garden welcomes about 300 to 400 visitors on week days and up to 1,000 visitors on the weekends.

biggest date palm garden in the vietnam’s southwestern region hinh 2

The garden’s owner said he has grown date palm trees for more than ten years. He opens it to tourists for the first time this year.

biggest date palm garden in the vietnam’s southwestern region hinh 3

biggest date palm garden in the vietnam’s southwestern region hinh 4

Every day, the garden welcomes some hundreds to a thousand tourists. About 1 km from Sa Dec City’s flower village, visitors can easily spot the date palm trees with their large and distinctive clusters of yellow fruits from afar.

biggest date palm garden in the vietnam’s southwestern region hinh 5

biggest date palm garden in the vietnam’s southwestern region hinh 6

There are about 100 date palm trees, the biggest garden in the southwestern region.

biggest date palm garden in the vietnam’s southwestern region hinh 7
 

Tourists to Sa Dec city always spend time to visit the garden to take photos.

biggest date palm garden in the vietnam’s southwestern region hinh 8

The date palm garden has become a spotlight in Sa Dec City.

biggest date palm garden in the vietnam’s southwestern region hinh 9

The unripe date palm fruit has yellow color, but it will gradually turn dark purple when it ripens.

biggest date palm garden in the vietnam’s southwestern region hinh 10

The fully ripe fruit tastes sweet and gets sweeter as it continues to ripen and wither. Tourists can taste fresh dates in the garden.

biggest date palm garden in the vietnam’s southwestern region hinh 11

biggest date palm garden in the vietnam’s southwestern region hinh 12

