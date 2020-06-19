Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Bird’s eye view of Hanoi’s half-built elevated ring road No. 2

 
 
22/06/2020    10:41 GMT+7

The ring road is expected to reduce traffic congestion in the capital city.

Construction of the elevated Ring Road No. 2 from the Nga Tu So intersection to Vinh Tuy bridge has been nearly completed.

The road, built by conglomerate Vingroup, is expected to reduce traffic congestion on heavy traffic roads downtown such as Vinh Tuy - Mai Dong, Nga Tu Vong – Truong Chinh – Nga Tu So.

 

Construction of the overpass started in April 2018, with a cost of VND9.4 trillion (US$404.5 million).

The viaduct started from the south end of Vinh Tuy bridge and has been built to the Nga Tu So intersection.

After more than two years of construction, many items of the elevated Ring Road No.2 have been completed.

The whole route is 5.1km long and 19m wide. Site clearance cost over VND4.19 trillion (US$180.3 million).

 

The project is executed by the Vietnamese property developer Vingroup under the build-transfer (BT) contract.

Currently, the work of site clearance for the remaining sections of the viaduct in areas of Minh Khai and Dai La streets has been sped up to be handed over to the contractor.

The Vinh Tuy – Nga Tu So road axis is the flashpoint of traffic jam in Hanoi capital with an extremely high density of high-rise apartment buildings on both sides. The elevated Ring Road No.2 project is expected to solve this problem.

 The south end of Vinh Tuy bridge is the starting point of the viaduct.

Hanoitimes/Kinhte-dothi

 
 

