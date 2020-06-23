Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/06/2020 21:23:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region

 
 
23/06/2020    21:20 GMT+7

With its breathtaking landscapes and distinctive culture, northwestern region captures hearts of people with wanderlust.

Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region

Northwestern region is known for its winding mountain roads (Photo: VNA)

Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region


Imposing mountains and tranquil valleys in Northwestern region are endless inspiration for photographers (Photo: VNA)

Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region



Watching and taking pictures with impressive sea of clouds are often in bucket lists of travelers to the Northwestern region (Photo: VNA)

Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region



Terraced rice fields in the Northwestern region (Photo: VNA)

Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region



Crystal-clear streams flowing through mountains (Photo: VNA)

Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region



The Northwestern region is home to many ethnic minorities groups, whose culture always wows visitors (Photo: VNA)

 
Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region



Pa Khoang lake in Dien Bien province (Photo: VNA)

Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region



Plum blossoms bloom in Spring (Photo: VNA)

Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region


Beautiful roads to Tay Trang international border gate (Photo: VNA)

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese photographer wins place in 50 best photos of #Green2020
Vietnamese photographer wins place in 50 best photos of #Green2020
PHOTOSicon  4 giờ trước 

Local photographer @alexcao has been named among the 50 best photos to feature in the #Green2020 contest following its launch by the app Agora.

Hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in HCM City
Hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in HCM City
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

Regions throughout northern and central Vietnam, including Hanoi, continued to endure a hot spell for the second time this year with temperatures in some places reaching 42 degrees Celsius, 

Thousands enthusiastic about Yoga Day in Ha Long
Thousands enthusiastic about Yoga Day in Ha Long
PHOTOSicon  7 giờ trước 

Up to 3,000 yogis took part in a co-performance in Ha Long City in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 21 to celebrate the sixth International Yoga Day.

Beauty of the ancient city of Hue uncovered
Beauty of the ancient city of Hue uncovered
PHOTOSicon  14 giờ trước 

Located in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, the ancient city of Hue impresses visitors through its peace and ancient beauty, along with boasting the modern and vibrant features of a developing city.

Rare annular solar eclipse visible in Hanoi, Danang, Hung Yen
Rare annular solar eclipse visible in Hanoi, Danang, Hung Yen
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/06/2020 

Hanoi, the central city of Da Nang and Hung Yen city saw a rare annular solar eclipse occur on the afternoon of Jun 21, with residents in the capital being able to see the partial eclipse covering nearly 21% of the sun.

Bird’s eye view of Hanoi’s half-built elevated ring road No. 2
Bird’s eye view of Hanoi’s half-built elevated ring road No. 2
PHOTOSicon  22/06/2020 

The ring road is expected to reduce traffic congestion in the capital city.

Bat Trang pottery village
Bat Trang pottery village
PHOTOSicon  20/06/2020 

Located 15km from Hanoi, Bat Trang pottery village is an ideal destination for weekend trips with many unique activities related to the tradition of making ceramic and porcelain products.

Vietnamese nature pressed in books
Vietnamese nature pressed in books
PHOTOSicon  20/06/2020 

By carefully putting dried flowers, leaves and grass between pages, Hoa la co (Flowers, leaves and grass) workshop has created nature books that have made an impression on international visitors.

Vietnam's "lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
Vietnam's "lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
PHOTOSicon  19/06/2020 

Thieu lychee, a specialty of Bac Giang province, is expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world - Japan - marking a major step in Vietnamese agricultural products reaching out to the globe.

Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back
Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

Phu Quoc’s tourism has bounced back since the beginning of May after being hit by Covid-19. The island now welcomes up to 8,000 visitors a day and the figure is expected to reach up to 12,000 in the coming time.

Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh
Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh
PHOTOSicon  18/06/2020 

Lotus flowers are in full bloom in Ninh Binh Binh province, creating a poetic scene in the ancient city in northern Vietnam.

Vietnam Press Museum ready to open
Vietnam Press Museum ready to open
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi.

Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi
Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  18/06/2020 

For a long time, villages around the West Lake in Quang Ba, Tay Ho and Nghi Tam in Hanoi have been well known for making lotus tea. It is the scented tea that forms the delicate art of enjoying lotus tea- a special gift of Hanoians.

Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh
Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh
PHOTOSicon  17/06/2020 

Terraced rice fields in Thach Yen commune, Cao Phong district, Hoa Binh province, are promised to be a great potential for the commune to promote local tourism development.

Village well in Vietnamese people's life
Village well in Vietnamese people's life
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/06/2020 

The village banyan tree, water well, and communal house yard have become common symbols of a Vietnamese rural village. 

Unique Vietnam Press Museum to be inaugurated this week
Unique Vietnam Press Museum to be inaugurated this week
PHOTOSicon  16/06/2020 

A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi when it opens on June 19.

Vietnam unique lychee market in full swing
Vietnam unique lychee market in full swing
PHOTOSicon  16/06/2020 

An annual lychee market held in Luc Ngan district of the northern province of Bac Giang is regularly bustling with trade each June, with the locality also serving to send shipments to provinces nationwide and several markets worldwide.

Exploring culturally-rich Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi
Exploring culturally-rich Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  16/06/2020 

The summer months have seen increasing numbers of young visitors flock to Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi to learn about the traditional craft and to snap beautiful photos.

Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
SOCIETYicon  16/06/2020 

After being forcibly closed for three months as a way of combatting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the majority of karaoke bars around Hanoi have remained quiet after re-opening, even during the weekend.

Graffiti artworks on show in Hanoi villa depicts fight against COVID-19
Graffiti artworks on show in Hanoi villa depicts fight against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  12/06/2020 

A villa based in the Van Phu urban area in Ha Dong district of Hanoi has been transformed to feature a range of graffiti artworks designed to raise public awareness of the national efforts necessary to prevent the COVID-19 and bring it under control.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 