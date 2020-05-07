Bui Vien walking street remains deserted after re-opening

The majority of bars located on the popular Bui Vien walking street in Ho Chi Minh City have stayed close, despite the lifting of the social distancing order, leaving the usually bustling backpacker street quiet.

Following the implementation of the government’s preventive measures on the continued suspension of bars and massage services, plenty of business outlets on Bui Vien walking street have remained closed.

Despite a small number of bars and restaurants re-opening, the street which populous with backpackers in Ho Chi Minh City, still appears quiet.

Before the social distancing campaign was enforced, the majority of establishments on the street were packed with customers from 8pm until midnight.

A restaurant owner says that the majority of the eatery’s customers are foreign, with the impact of the novel coronavirus serving to diminish business from western customers.

Most foreigners staying on Bui Vien walking street have been left stranded and are unable to purchase tickets to return to their home country, while others are waiting for the epidemic to be controlled in order to return home.

Hoang Thanh, a local hotel owner, says since the outbreak of the virus, the number of visitors has suffered a 70% drop in comparison to the previous year.

Whilst outlets tucked away in the street’s smaller alley are often crowded with guests, they’ve been left all but deserted.

Closed establishments are now a feature of the street.

In an attempt to boost business, plenty of outlets are offering free delivery services.

Tam, an owner of a local restaurant, says that most foreigners choose to take their food away in order to avoid coming into close contact with others.

Returning to the hotel from a short walk, a group of foreigners sit drinking and chatting outside a restaurant.

Zing/VOV