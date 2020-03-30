Buildings display Covid-19 messages

Buildings in many big cities of Vietnam have been lit with messages to call on people to help in Covid-19 preventative measures.





A building on Thanh Binh street, Ha Dong District, Hanoi displayed a slogan and the national flag

A slogan also expresses great thanks to doctors, soldiers and others who have played a role in Covid-19 mitigation work.

Nhat Tan Bridge had slogans calling for people to unite in their efforts to minimise Covid-19

The slogan I love Vietnam at Gia Lam urban area

The same image at a residential area on Nguyen Trai Street, Thanh Xuan District





On Nguyen Khoai Street

Dtinews