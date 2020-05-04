Bustling atmosphere returns to streets of major cities after national holidays

Streets across both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City were crowded once more on May 4 as thousands of students returned to school coupled with local people heading back to work after enjoying a long break during the national holidays.

Traffic congestion hits Nguyen Xien street early in the morning

A motorbike stuck between cars at 8am on May 4

The highway that loops around Hanoi is also full of congestion.

A policeman stops a motorbike driver for driving on the highway meant for cars.

With high numbers of people taking to the streets, severe traffic brings parts of the capital to a standstill, especially major roads such as Nguyen Trai street.

Lanes are filled with traffic on Nga Tu So street.

Buses also struggle to move quickly due to the density of the congestion.

In Ho Chi Minh City, a number of traffic jams also occur, with Cong Hoa, Truong Chinh, Au Co, and Cach Mang Thang 8 streets being packed with motorbikes, cars, and other types of vehicles.

Commuters in the southern city have to put up with a chaotic travel situation

Vehicles are forced to wait in long jams under the heat.

Several larger vehicles block Truong Chinh street

Many commuters struggle to pass through the junction at Tan Ky Tan Quy-Truong Chinh streets.

Many of the city’s residents take to driving their motorbikes on the pavement in an effort to avoid congestion

A vehicle driver says there is only one route to his office, therefore he has no choice but to face the traffic each day.

May 4 also sees buses resume operation in Ho Chi Minh City

Passengers sit patiently as their bus crawls through traffic

On-duty policemen help to reduce the southern metropolis’ severe traffic congestion.

Cong Hoa street is packed with vehicles at 8:30 am as they head towards the city’s centre. Once the morning rush hour has receded, the street becomes less crowded after 11am.

Zing/VOV