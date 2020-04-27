Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket

The Students Association and Youth Union of Can Tho debuted the first-ever VND0 supermarket on April 26 to assist underprivileged people who have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Many deprived people are seen queuing up in a long line ahead of the opening of the VND0 supermarket. The charity programme has received great support of philanthropists who supply essential goods such as rice, noodles, egg, fish sauce, fruits, and vegetables among others.

When waiting in line, people remain a two-metre distance apart from one another. Once inside, customers are able to select products that cost between VND60,000 and VND80,000 each.

People fill in a form with their information and use hand sanitiser on offer before they enter the VND0 supermarket.

Customers receive bags full of essential goods.

Once a person completes a short form, they are able to claim items that cost between VND60,000 and VND80,000.

Generous benefactors also donate clothes and books to the charity programme in order to be distributed to people in need.

Over the course of a single day, the supermarket has served approximately 1,000 local residents.

The VND0 supermarket is set to open twice a day, between 7:30am and 10:30am and 2pm and 9pm, and will run until May 6.

VOV

Zero-priced supermarket helps struggling locals in HCM City It’s not uncommon to see random acts of kindness in HCM City. Over the past three weeks of social distancing, when many people have lost their jobs, food and necessities have been seen placed outside houses