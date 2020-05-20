Charming white lotus flowers spotted in bloom on outskirts of Hanoi

With pristine white lotus flowers starting to enter full bloom in a thousand-square-metre pond located in Tam Hung commune of Hanoi’s outlying Thanh Oai district,

plenty of guests have been traveling to the site in recent days to catch a glimpse of the scenic site.

The white lotus flower pond can be found situated approximately 20km away from the centre of Hanoi.

Every day the site attracts between 50 and 200 arrivals with guests keen on taking wonderful pictures alongside the picturesque flowers.

Loc Thi Lien from Cau Giay district in Hanoi says that each year she snaps photographs of the beautiful lotus flowers as they enter full bloom. She adds that she feels relaxed and peaceful as she enjoys her time next to the pond.

Each white lotus features thick petals with every flower having a charming scent that is widely enjoyed around the pond.

Lotus flowers can be seen entering full bloom around May and typically last until August.

Tourists are able to purchase wonderful flowers at the site, with each bouquet of 10 lotus flowers costing VND50,000.

