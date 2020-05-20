Chasing clouds in Da Lat

Visitors to Da Lat can capture a different Central Highlands city by having an overnight experience at a camp and hunting clouds when admiring the sunrise on the hills at the edge of the city.

Thanks to its cool climate all year round, Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is a favourite destination for visitors.

Most of the holiday-makers focus their stay on sampling the appetising local dishes, trekking pine forests, and visiting popular places of interest, such as Xuan Huong and Tuyen Lam Lakes and Langbiang mountain.

However, they can capture a different Da Lat by having an overnight experience at a camp and admiring the sunrise on the hills at the edge of the city.

There are many places in Da Lat where visitors can go to camp overnight and hunt clouds, including Hon Bo peak, Ankroet pink grass hill, and Thien Phuc Duc and Da Phu hills.

The most favourable time for cloud hunting in Da Lat is from 6 am to 7 am when the first rays of dawn crack over the horizon.

Da Phu hill is 9 km from the city’s downtown.

Standing on the top of the hill, one can behold the dawn visage set against a panoramic view of Da Lat city.

Thien Phuc Duc is in the north of Da Lat city. Campers can park their vehicles at the foot of the hill and walk ten minutes to the top.

Dawn comes out from behind the pine forests on Ankroet pink grass hill. Visitors to Da Lat city in November - December can also immerse themselves in a highly romantic scene at the Ankroet hill.

A glorious sunrise on top of a grass hill near Suoi Vang lake.

It is surely an unforgettable moment for visitors to Da Lat.

Nguyen Anh Tuan (Nhan Dan)