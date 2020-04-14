Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/04/2020 07:38:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing

 
 
15/04/2020    07:32 GMT+7

On April 12, the Huu Bang Church in the northern province of Vinh Phuc gave Easter service by live streaming.

Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing

Huu Bang Church, which belongs to Bac Ninh Diocese, home to 1,300 parishioners, on Easter 2020 (Photo: VNA)

Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing


Communion procession during Easter service at Huu Bang Church (Photo: VNA)

Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing


Communion procession during Easter service at Huu Bang Church (Photo: VNA)

Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing


Rituals at Easter 2020 at Huu Bang Church (Photo: VNA)

 
Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing


Huu Bang Church belongs to Bac Ninh Diocese, which is home to 1,300 parishioners (Photo: VNA)

Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing


Everyone attending Easter 2020 at Huu Bang Church wear masks (Photo: VNA)

Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing



Father Francis Xavier Nguyen Duc Dai, pastor of Huu Bang, gives Easter service at the Church (Photo: VNA)

Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing


Rituals of Easter 2020 at Huu Bang Church (Photo:VNA)

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi churches sit empty amid Easter Day celebrations
Hanoi churches sit empty amid Easter Day celebrations
PHOTOSicon  9 giờ trước 

This year’s Easter Day saw a number of churches in the capital city mark the special occasion online as a means of avoiding large gatherings due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in pictures
Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in pictures
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in Hanoi on April 14 morning.

HCM City residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds
HCM City residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Despite the government’s implementation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hordes of residents in HCM City seem to be ignoring advice, gathering in parks to exercise, with some even flouting rules on wearing masks in public.

Posters raise public awareness of COVID-19 in Vietnam
Posters raise public awareness of COVID-19 in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  13/04/2020 

Winning posters from a competition held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Culture Department have appeared in Hanoi’s streets to promote good hygiene and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Field hospital ready for COVID-19 patients
Field hospital ready for COVID-19 patients
PHOTOSicon  13/04/2020 

 Me Linh field hospital was built within the campus of a general hospital, which had been left unused for years in Hanoi’s outlying district of Me Linh.

Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown
Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown
PHOTOSicon  13/04/2020 

Nearly 11,000 residents in Ha Loi hamlet, Me Linh commune, Me Linh district in the outskirts of Hanoi have been getting familiar with life under Covid-19 lockdown since April 8.

HCM City's buildings lit up to show support for COVID-19 fight
HCM City's buildings lit up to show support for COVID-19 fight
PHOTOSicon  13/04/2020 

Vietnam is in an unprecedented war against COVID-19, requiring all resources to join. To show their support to this fight, buildings in Ho Chi Minh City have lit up with heart-melting symbols.

Streets of Hanoi filled with informative messages to aid fight against COVID-19
Streets of Hanoi filled with informative messages to aid fight against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  13/04/2020 

Plenty of colourful posters can be seen on streets throughout Hanoi, all of which send messages of unity to the capital’s citizens and encouragement to push back the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations
Visits promote Vietnam- France relations
POLITICSicon  12/04/2020 

Over the past 47 years, Vietnam- France relations have developed in all spheres, especially since the countries established a strategic partnership in 2013.

Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle
Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle
YOUR VIETNAMicon  12/04/2020 

The general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign as its pinnacle, ended successfully, leading to the ultimate victory of the resistance war against the US aggressors and the country's reunification.

Non Nuoc Cao Bang, a land of amazing landscapes
Non Nuoc Cao Bang, a land of amazing landscapes
TRAVELicon  12/04/2020 

With magnificent scenery and original geological features, Non Nuoc Cao Bang global geopark has brought opportunities for Cao Bang to develop tourism and promote the culture of indigenous ethnic groups.

Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat
Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat
PHOTOSicon  11/04/2020 

National Hospital of Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Dong Anh district in Hanoi is home to the largest number of COVID-19 patients.

Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop
Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop
PHOTOSicon  11/04/2020 

Despite being affected by drought and saltwater intrusion, the Mekong Delta harvested a record output of about 7.3 million tons of rice in the Winter-Spring crop 2019-2020.

Recipe for yummy bowls of chicken pho
Recipe for yummy bowls of chicken pho
TRAVELicon  11/04/2020 

Chicken pho is among signature dishes of Vietnamese people in the North. It is a hearty, simple and healthy meal that is full of vibrant flavours.

So Kien Basilica in Ha Nam province
So Kien Basilica in Ha Nam province
PHOTOSicon  11/04/2020 

One of the most beautiful Gothic structures in Vietnam, So Kien Basilica (or Ke So Church) is a well-known place in the northern province of Ha Nam.

Heartfelt images reveal national struggle against COVID-19
Heartfelt images reveal national struggle against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  10/04/2020 

The outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic has posed severe challenges for underprivileged people nationwide, with ordinary citizens rallying to assist them and creating a number of heartfelt moments among communities across Vietnam.

Son Doong cave among 10 best virtual tours of natural wonders
Son Doong cave among 10 best virtual tours of natural wonders
PHOTOSicon  10/04/2020 

The Guardian has published a list featuring the top 10 best virtual tours of the world’s natural wonders, with Son Doong cave located in Vietnam's Quang Binh Province being named among them.

Hanoi streets crowded again despite social distancing instruction
Hanoi streets crowded again despite social distancing instruction
SOCIETYicon  10/04/2020 

Many streets in Hanoi have become crowded again despite Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s instructions on social distancing for Covid-19 prevention.

Vietnam - Netherlands comprehensive cooperation
Vietnam - Netherlands comprehensive cooperation
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

The Netherlands and Vietnam established diplomatic relations on April 9, 1973. Bilateral ties between the two countries are typical of dynamic and effective cooperation. The two sides agreed to build a comprehensive partnership.

HCM City streets through lens of local photographer
HCM City streets through lens of local photographer
PHOTOSicon  10/04/2020 

The Covid-19 pandemic keeps people at home and the crowds off the streets, HCM City has reverted an extremely quiet atmosphere.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 