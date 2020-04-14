Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing

On April 12, the Huu Bang Church in the northern province of Vinh Phuc gave Easter service by live streaming.
Huu Bang Church, which belongs to Bac Ninh Diocese, home to 1,300 parishioners, on Easter 2020 (Photo: VNA)
This year’s Easter Day saw a number of churches in the capital city mark the special occasion online as a means of avoiding large gatherings due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in Hanoi on April 14 morning.
Despite the government’s implementation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hordes of residents in HCM City seem to be ignoring advice, gathering in parks to exercise, with some even flouting rules on wearing masks in public.
Winning posters from a competition held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Culture Department have appeared in Hanoi’s streets to promote good hygiene and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Me Linh field hospital was built within the campus of a general hospital, which had been left unused for years in Hanoi’s outlying district of Me Linh.
Nearly 11,000 residents in Ha Loi hamlet, Me Linh commune, Me Linh district in the outskirts of Hanoi have been getting familiar with life under Covid-19 lockdown since April 8.
Vietnam is in an unprecedented war against COVID-19, requiring all resources to join. To show their support to this fight, buildings in Ho Chi Minh City have lit up with heart-melting symbols.
Plenty of colourful posters can be seen on streets throughout Hanoi, all of which send messages of unity to the capital’s citizens and encouragement to push back the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
Over the past 47 years, Vietnam- France relations have developed in all spheres, especially since the countries established a strategic partnership in 2013.
The general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign as its pinnacle, ended successfully, leading to the ultimate victory of the resistance war against the US aggressors and the country's reunification.
With magnificent scenery and original geological features, Non Nuoc Cao Bang global geopark has brought opportunities for Cao Bang to develop tourism and promote the culture of indigenous ethnic groups.
National Hospital of Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Dong Anh district in Hanoi is home to the largest number of COVID-19 patients.
Despite being affected by drought and saltwater intrusion, the Mekong Delta harvested a record output of about 7.3 million tons of rice in the Winter-Spring crop 2019-2020.
Chicken pho is among signature dishes of Vietnamese people in the North. It is a hearty, simple and healthy meal that is full of vibrant flavours.
One of the most beautiful Gothic structures in Vietnam, So Kien Basilica (or Ke So Church) is a well-known place in the northern province of Ha Nam.
The outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic has posed severe challenges for underprivileged people nationwide, with ordinary citizens rallying to assist them and creating a number of heartfelt moments among communities across Vietnam.
The Guardian has published a list featuring the top 10 best virtual tours of the world’s natural wonders, with Son Doong cave located in Vietnam's Quang Binh Province being named among them.
Many streets in Hanoi have become crowded again despite Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s instructions on social distancing for Covid-19 prevention.
The Netherlands and Vietnam established diplomatic relations on April 9, 1973. Bilateral ties between the two countries are typical of dynamic and effective cooperation. The two sides agreed to build a comprehensive partnership.
The Covid-19 pandemic keeps people at home and the crowds off the streets, HCM City has reverted an extremely quiet atmosphere.
