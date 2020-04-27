Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists

 
 
27/04/2020    00:19 GMT+7

Co Loa Citadel, about 20 km to the north of today’s Hanoi, is not only a lively evidence of the ancient Vietnamese people’s tradition in their struggle against invaders to defend the country, but also an ideal destination for tourists.

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists

Covering nearly 500ha, the citadel is a place of worship for King An Duong Vuong and Princess My Chau. In photo: The An Duong Vuong Temple was built in 1687 during the reign of King Le Hy Tong and was repaired in 1689, often called Thuong temple (Photo: VNA)

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists


Trong Thuy - My Chau Well is located in front of An Duong Vuong Temple (Photo: VNA)

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists


The main gate of An Duong Vuong temple retains almost all the ancient architectural features (Photo: VNA)

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists


The ancient architectural features in the Co Loa Citadel relic site (Photo: VNA)

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists


The statue of General Cao Lo, a good general under King Thuc Phan who created Lien Chau crossbow (a type of crossbow that fires multiple arrows at the same time) (Photo: VNA)

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists


Dragon's eyes consist of 2 small round wells, located on the sides of the main door outside An Duong Vuong temple (Photo: VNA)

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists


My Chau princess’ worshipping place (Photo: VNA)

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists


Visitors to Co Loa citadel (Photo: VNA)

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists


Archaeologists have excavated many precious artifacts of the ancient Vietnamese people in Co Loa citadel relic site (Photo: VNA)

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists



Decorative bricks made of terracotta material were found in Thuong temple, dating from the Le dynasty, 17th and 18th centuries (Photo: VNA)

 
Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists


White enamel, ceramic object excavated in Thuong temple, dating from the Tran dynasty (Photo: VNA)

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists


Terracotta dragon-head shaped remain found in Thuong temple, dating from the Le Dynasty (Photo: VNA)

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists


Lien Chau crossbow reconstruction model (Photo: VNA)

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists


Bronze arrows, dating back 2,000-2,500 years ago (Photo: VNA)


