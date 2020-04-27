Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists

Co Loa Citadel, about 20 km to the north of today’s Hanoi, is not only a lively evidence of the ancient Vietnamese people’s tradition in their struggle against invaders to defend the country, but also an ideal destination for tourists.
Covering nearly 500ha, the citadel is a place of worship for King An Duong Vuong and Princess My Chau. In photo: The An Duong Vuong Temple was built in 1687 during the reign of King Le Hy Tong and was repaired in 1689, often called Thuong temple (Photo: VNA)
Trong Thuy - My Chau Well is located in front of An Duong Vuong Temple (Photo: VNA)
The main gate of An Duong Vuong temple retains almost all the ancient architectural features (Photo: VNA)
The ancient architectural features in the Co Loa Citadel relic site (Photo: VNA)
The statue of General Cao Lo, a good general under King Thuc Phan who created Lien Chau crossbow (a type of crossbow that fires multiple arrows at the same time) (Photo: VNA)
Dragon's eyes consist of 2 small round wells, located on the sides of the main door outside An Duong Vuong temple (Photo: VNA)
My Chau princess’ worshipping place (Photo: VNA)
Visitors to Co Loa citadel (Photo: VNA)
Archaeologists have excavated many precious artifacts of the ancient Vietnamese people in Co Loa citadel relic site (Photo: VNA)
Decorative bricks made of terracotta material were found in Thuong temple, dating from the Le dynasty, 17th and 18th centuries (Photo: VNA)
White enamel, ceramic object excavated in Thuong temple, dating from the Tran dynasty (Photo: VNA)
Terracotta dragon-head shaped remain found in Thuong temple, dating from the Le Dynasty (Photo: VNA)
Lien Chau crossbow reconstruction model (Photo: VNA)
Bronze arrows, dating back 2,000-2,500 years ago (Photo: VNA)
The Hue imperial city in Thua Thien-Hue province is now still home to bronze cauldrons dating back from Nguyen dynasty (1631-1684).
The Southern Institute of Social Sciences’ Centre for Archeological Studies has recently discovered vestiges of an ancient temple architecture dating back to over 1,000 years ago in Tay Ninh Province.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code