Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears

With fears surrounding the potential spread of COVID-19 gripping Hanoi, the majority of commercial centres located in the capital have been increasingly quiet in recent days with local people cautious about going outside.

Following the Ministry of Health recent warnings about the danger of the virus transmission, several commercial centres around Hanoi have become deserted.

A commercial centre on Ba Trieu street is eerily quiet and is vastly different to a normal working day.

With revenue plummeting due to a lack of customers, businesses have been forced to either cut staff numbers or alternatively close their shops.

Very few people pay a visit to a commercial centre on Trang Tien street.

Several shop owners say they’ve never been faced with such a serious situation before.

In contrast to the buildup to the traditional Lunar New Year, fashion outlets are all but deserted.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus also leaves a commercial centre in Hai Ba Trung district deserted.

Customers are all aware of wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Some of the shop owners complain about a sharp decline in revenue.

The majority of eateries have no customers.

Movie theatres have been temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The parking lot of a shopping hub is completely empty.

VOV