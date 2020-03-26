Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
COVID-19: Hundreds of planes park in deserted Noi Bai International Airport

 
 
27/03/2020    15:27 GMT+7

Hundreds of aircraft have crammed themselves into the parking area of a deserted Noi Bai Airport as the travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 has seen tourism activities come to a halt and the majority of flights cancelled.

covid-19: hundreds of planes park in deserted noi bai international airport hinh 1

Amid the increasing complicated situation, a range of tourism and trade activities nationwide have been suspended. Pictured is one of Vietnam Airlines’ planes in the parking area of Noi Bai International Airport.

covid-19: hundreds of planes park in deserted noi bai international airport hinh 2

In normal times, both of the country’s largest international airports, Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat, are crowded with departures and arrivals, but the past few days have seen them become deserted

covid-19: hundreds of planes park in deserted noi bai international airport hinh 3

Since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in China and its subsequent spread globally, international routes connecting Vietnam with destinations in Asia, Europe, and other countries, have been suspended

covid-19: hundreds of planes park in deserted noi bai international airport hinh 4

With airlines now regularly canceling international flights, aircraft can be seen lining up in the airport’s parking area. It is anticipated that billions of dollars will be spent paying the monthly parking fees as a result of the suspension of all international flights.

covid-19: hundreds of planes park in deserted noi bai international airport hinh 5

With now only a few air routes in operation, the majority of planes have been grounded.

covid-19: hundreds of planes park in deserted noi bai international airport hinh 6

Vietnam Airlines, with a current fleet of 99 aircraft including several Airbus A321s, A350s, and Boeing 787s, is expected to endure a drop of VND12,500 billion in revenue this year

 
covid-19: hundreds of planes park in deserted noi bai international airport hinh 7

Last month, the suspension of 40% of Vietnam Airlines’ operations led to a reduction in salaries for its leaders and employees.

covid-19: hundreds of planes park in deserted noi bai international airport hinh 8

covid-19: hundreds of planes park in deserted noi bai international airport hinh 9

The national flag carrier has seen their revenue decrease by VND25,000 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic

covid-19: hundreds of planes park in deserted noi bai international airport hinh 10

Despite this drop in revenue, airlines must spend billions of dong each month on parking fees and maintenance costs

covid-19: hundreds of planes park in deserted noi bai international airport hinh 11

A view of the hundreds of parked airplanes shows how the COVID-19 pandemic is decimating the country's aviation industry.

VOV

 
 

