24/03/2020 01:25:39 (GMT +7)
COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport

 
 
22/03/2020    07:53 GMT+7

An isolation area aimed at receiving Vietnamese expats and foreign arrivals from places affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been set up near Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

covid-19 isolation area set up close to tan son nhat int’l airport hinh 1

A military school based in military zone 7 of District 12 in Ho Chi Minh City had previously been selected as the location to establish the isolation area.

covid-19 isolation area set up close to tan son nhat int’l airport hinh 2

Soldiers at the military school don protective clothing ahead of going about their various tasks in the quarantine area.

covid-19 isolation area set up close to tan son nhat int’l airport hinh 3

As of March 19, the military school had received a total of 861 people, including 32 foreigners.

covid-19 isolation area set up close to tan son nhat int’l airport hinh 4

During both the morning and afternoon, those in quarantine are permitted to do physical exercises, including playing football or jogging.

covid-19 isolation area set up close to tan son nhat int’l airport hinh 5

The isolation area has been equipped with sports facilities.

covid-19 isolation area set up close to tan son nhat int’l airport hinh 6

The site is fully prepared to meet the needs of people’s daily life.

covid-19 isolation area set up close to tan son nhat int’l airport hinh 7

Soldiers prepare meals for those who have been placed into quarantine.

covid-19 isolation area set up close to tan son nhat int’l airport hinh 8
 

Food is carried to each individual in isolation, with the meals costing VND90,000 per day.

covid-19 isolation area set up close to tan son nhat int’l airport hinh 9

Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to receive an additional 17,000 Vietnamese expats in the coming days, with authorities making every effort to deal with the situation.

covid-19 isolation area set up close to tan son nhat int’l airport hinh 10

covid-19 isolation area set up close to tan son nhat int’l airport hinh 11

A support team made up of young volunteers remain on duty at the military school.

covid-19 isolation area set up close to tan son nhat int’l airport hinh 12

The isolation area is regularly disinfected in order to maintain the best possible hygiene standards.

covid-19 isolation area set up close to tan son nhat int’l airport hinh 13

covid-19 isolation area set up close to tan son nhat int’l airport hinh 14

Tienphong/VOV

 
 

