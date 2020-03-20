COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport

An isolation area aimed at receiving Vietnamese expats and foreign arrivals from places affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been set up near Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

A military school based in military zone 7 of District 12 in Ho Chi Minh City had previously been selected as the location to establish the isolation area.

Soldiers at the military school don protective clothing ahead of going about their various tasks in the quarantine area.

As of March 19, the military school had received a total of 861 people, including 32 foreigners.

During both the morning and afternoon, those in quarantine are permitted to do physical exercises, including playing football or jogging.

The isolation area has been equipped with sports facilities.

The site is fully prepared to meet the needs of people’s daily life.

Soldiers prepare meals for those who have been placed into quarantine.

Food is carried to each individual in isolation, with the meals costing VND90,000 per day.

Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to receive an additional 17,000 Vietnamese expats in the coming days, with authorities making every effort to deal with the situation.

A support team made up of young volunteers remain on duty at the military school.

The isolation area is regularly disinfected in order to maintain the best possible hygiene standards.

Tienphong/VOV