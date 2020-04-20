COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’

Like in the midland or lowland regions, ‘Rice ATMs’ have also been set up in mountainous areas to share difficulties with local minority people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following pictures were shot in a commune of Lao Cai province, northern Vietnam, on April 19.

Hearing the news a mobile ‘Rice ATM’ has been erected, hundreds of minority people in Lien Minh commune get up early and queue for free rice

All residents are required to don a face mask, use hand sanitiser and have body temperature checked before getting rice

They are also required to give basic information about themselves and health status

Those who do not have a face mask are given free of charge by organisers

Village chiefs are mobilized to help maintain order and classify households

. In Lien Minh commune, most people are poor, belonging to Xa Pho, Mong, Tay and Dao ethnic groups

During the coronavirus crisis, local people lead a hard life, as they are not hired to work, while rice reserves are running out due to single rice crop practicing a year

These sentences, written in Kinh (Vietnamese) and ethnic languages, read ‘if you are in difficulty, please get one; if you are not, please give chance to others’

Organisers have decided to provide poor households with 10kg each and near-poor households with 5kg each

Those who do not know what to do receive assistance from organisers

After Lien Minh, the ‘Rice ATM’ will be moved to border communes or industrial parks in Lao Cai province

People strictly follow health recommendations by standing 2m from one another

The charity project has been undertaken Lao Cai College and Vietnambank Lao Cai in collaboration with media workers

Wrapping the bag before returning home

Philanthropists hope such a small gift will help minority poor people overcome difficulty caused by the coronavirus pandemic

Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news “Rice ATMs” which have been set up around Vietnam to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic have been featured by international news broadcasters over the last few days.