COVID-19: Post-restriction night markets open again in Hanoi

Life has been injected back into night markets throughout the capital city following the decision by authorities in Hanoi to ease social distancing from April 23.

Located in Ba Dinh district, Long Bien night market is usually full of crowds of sellers and buyers.

With every stall lit up, plenty of vehicles can be seen transporting goods throughout the night.

With up to 500 people arriving at the market, the majority of them are transporting goods to other places around Hanoi and to neighbouring areas.

Labourers must work harder than usual to make up for lost business during the social distancing period.

Long Bien market operates between 9pm and 5am each day and is made up of seafood, fruit, and vegetable kiosks.

The fruit and vegetable kiosks prove to be particularly popular.

Meanwhile, Quang Ba flower market in Tay Ho district which is very popular with flower lovers, has begun to reopen, hoping to get the trade back on rack.

However, after being closed for several weeks, many traders yet to reopen.

Staff at a Da Lat flower shop wait for customers.

Sellers water flowers to keep them fresh all day long.

Tienphong/VOV

