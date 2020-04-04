Crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy

No local residents could be spotted participating in their morning exercise around Hoan Kiem lake, also known as Sword lake, in Hanoi capital on the morning of April 4, three days after the order on social distancing came into force.

With the implementation of the social distancing policy, Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung has requested that as of April 4, police officers working in the capital will strictly punish individuals who are outside for non-essential reasons

Despite being a popular site in the middle of the city in which to exercise, no Hanoians can be seen around Hoan Kiem lake.

Early in the morning on April 4 the area around Hoan Kiem lake is empty.

Security forces are present at Hoan Kiem lake as they intensify inspection measures.

Loudspeakers are used to encourage residents to stay at home

The streets around Hoan Kiem lake fall empty

The only people spotted in the area are environmental workers

People that are caught failing to abide by the new rules on wearing face masks in public face strict punishments.

Barriers have been erected in front of Lenin Statue to prevent people from gathering there.

The number of people going outside to do morning exercises on the morning of April 4 in Hanoi has decreased significantly.

Elsewhere, several people can be seen doing the morning exercise at Giang Vo lake ...

.... or Thien Quang lake.

People work out at Nghia Do park.

As a means of preventing the spread the novel coronavirus, people are advised to refrain from going out

VOV

Hanoians speak on the first day of nationwide social distancing With new nationwide social distancing regulations to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic coming into force today, life as we know it has changed across the country.