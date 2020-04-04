Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy

 
 
05/04/2020    16:46 GMT+7

No local residents could be spotted participating in their morning exercise around Hoan Kiem lake, also known as Sword lake, in Hanoi capital on the morning of April 4, three days after the order on social distancing came into force.

crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy hinh 1

With the implementation of the social distancing policy, Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung has requested that as of April 4, police officers working in the capital will strictly punish individuals who are outside for non-essential reasons

crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy hinh 2

Despite being a popular site in the middle of the city in which to exercise, no Hanoians can be seen around Hoan Kiem lake.

crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy hinh 3

Early in the morning on April 4 the area around Hoan Kiem lake is empty.

crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy hinh 4

Security forces are present at Hoan Kiem lake as they intensify inspection measures.

crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy hinh 5

Loudspeakers are used to encourage residents to stay at home

crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy hinh 6

crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy hinh 7

crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy hinh 8

The streets around Hoan Kiem lake fall empty

crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy hinh 9

The only people spotted in the area are environmental workers

crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy hinh 10

People that are caught failing to abide by the new rules on wearing face masks in public face strict punishments.

crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy hinh 11
 

Barriers have been erected in front of Lenin Statue to prevent people from gathering there.

crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy hinh 12

The number of people going outside to do morning exercises on the morning of April 4 in Hanoi has decreased significantly.

crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy hinh 13

Elsewhere, several people can be seen doing the morning exercise at Giang Vo lake ...

crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy hinh 14

crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy hinh 15

.... or Thien Quang lake.

crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy hinh 16

crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy hinh 17

People work out at Nghia Do park.

crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy hinh 18

crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy hinh 19

As a means of preventing the spread the novel coronavirus, people are advised to refrain from going out

