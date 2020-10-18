Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
19/10/2020 14:30:28 (GMT +7)
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh

19/10/2020    14:27 GMT+7

Cua Ong Temple in Cam Pha City, Quang Ninh Province is closely linked to the tradition and religious culture of local people. The temple festival is the biggest of its kind in Cam Pha, attracting crowds of visitors.

Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh

Cua Ong temple is known as the only place that worships the largest number of relatives of national hero General Tran Quoc Tuan, who defended the nation against northern invaders. Photos: VNA

Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
The temple is dedicated to Tran Quoc Tang, an outstanding general of the Tran dynasty and the third son of Tran Quoc Tuan. Photos: VNA
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh

There are 34 intricately carved statues in the temple. Photos: VNA

Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
Along the way from the Lower temple to the Upper temple, visitors can admire the beauty of Bai Tu Long Bay dotted with its numerous large and small islands.
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh

The landscape is rare and beautiful.

Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
The Cua Ong Temple festival is held every even year and lasts for three days from the 2nd to 4th of the second lunar month with a number of ritual and festive activities. Photos: VNA
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh

Another festival is held on the third day of the eighth lunar month to commemorate the death of the General.

Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
The festival features an opening ceremony and a palanquin procession from Cua Ong temple to a shrine in Trac Chan commune where the General was drifted in, and then back to the temple.
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh

Cua Ong temple is located in the Cua Ong ward, Cam Pha town, Quang Ninh province.(Source: VNA)

Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh

Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh

Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
