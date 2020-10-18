Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh

Cua Ong Temple in Cam Pha City, Quang Ninh Province is closely linked to the tradition and religious culture of local people. The temple festival is the biggest of its kind in Cam Pha, attracting crowds of visitors.
Cua Ong temple is known as the only place that worships the largest number of relatives of national hero General Tran Quoc Tuan, who defended the nation against northern invaders. Photos: VNA
|The temple is dedicated to Tran Quoc Tang, an outstanding general of the Tran dynasty and the third son of Tran Quoc Tuan. Photos: VNA
There are 34 intricately carved statues in the temple. Photos: VNA
|Along the way from the Lower temple to the Upper temple, visitors can admire the beauty of Bai Tu Long Bay dotted with its numerous large and small islands.
The landscape is rare and beautiful.
|The Cua Ong Temple festival is held every even year and lasts for three days from the 2nd to 4th of the second lunar month with a number of ritual and festive activities. Photos: VNA
Another festival is held on the third day of the eighth lunar month to commemorate the death of the General.
|The festival features an opening ceremony and a palanquin procession from Cua Ong temple to a shrine in Trac Chan commune where the General was drifted in, and then back to the temple.
Cua Ong temple is located in the Cua Ong ward, Cam Pha town, Quang Ninh province.(Source: VNA)
VNP
