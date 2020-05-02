Cuc Phuong park home to rare turtles

Located at the Cuc Phuong National Park, the Cuc Phuong Turtle Conservation Centre is home to 1,700 individuals representing Vietnam's 22 native and rare species.
Yellow-headed temple turtles are raised in a semi-wild environment at the centre (Photo: VNA)
Turtles are raised in a semi-wild environment at Cuc Phuong conservation centre (Photo: VNA)
Turles are raised in a semi-wild environment at the centre (Photo: VNA)
A turtle hatches at Cuc Phuong conservation centre (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese pond turles are raised in a semi-wild environment at the centre (Photo: VNA)
Centre staff conduct regular check-up for the turtles (Photo: VNA)
All the eggs are numbered and recorded with all information before being put into incubators (Photo: VNA)
Director of Cuc Phuong Turtle Conservation Centre Do Thanh Hao checks the turtle eggs (Photo: VNA)
A centre staff conducts regular medical check-up for the turtles (Photo: VNA)
Of hundreds of Red-Book wildlife species on sale nationwide, turtles are the most wanted species.
Many species of rare turtles are in danger of extinction due to illegal trading in Vietnam.
