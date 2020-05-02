Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
02/05/2020 14:57:43 (GMT +7)
Cuc Phuong park home to rare turtles

 
 
02/05/2020    14:49 GMT+7

Located at the Cuc Phuong National Park, the Cuc Phuong Turtle Conservation Centre is home to 1,700 individuals representing Vietnam's 22 native and rare species.

Yellow-headed temple turtles are raised in a semi-wild environment at the centre (Photo: VNA)

Turtles are raised in a semi-wild environment at Cuc Phuong conservation centre (Photo: VNA)

Turles are raised in a semi-wild environment at the centre (Photo: VNA)

A turtle hatches at Cuc Phuong conservation centre (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese pond turles are raised in a semi-wild environment at the centre (Photo: VNA)

Centre staff conduct regular check-up for the turtles (Photo: VNA)

All the eggs are numbered and recorded with all information before being put into incubators (Photo: VNA)

Director of Cuc Phuong Turtle Conservation Centre Do Thanh Hao checks the turtle eggs (Photo: VNA)

 
A centre staff conducts regular medical check-up for the turtles (Photo: VNA)

Red Book animals in danger, turtles threatened with extinction

Red Book animals in danger, turtles threatened with extinction

Of hundreds of Red-Book wildlife species on sale nationwide, turtles are the most wanted species.

Wild turtles under threat of extinction

Wild turtles under threat of extinction

Many species of rare turtles are in danger of extinction due to illegal trading in Vietnam.

 
 

