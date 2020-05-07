Dien Bien: Changes in Muong Thanh valley

66 years after the glorious Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - May 7, 2020), the Muong Thanh valley, onced a fierce battlefield with the sacrifices of many heroic people, is gradually reviving and changing day by day.
The lives of the ethnic minorities in the Northwest are improving.
Dien Bien Phu City on the rise (Photo: VNA)
The A1 Hill, the site of a fierce fight in Dien Bien Phu valley, has now been covered with greenery (Photo: VNA)
The Muong Thanh valley is reviving after 66 years from the Dien Bien Phu Victory (Photo: VNA)
The Muong Thanh valley is well-known for large paddy fields (Photo: VNA)
The development of homestay tourism contributes to the changes in Dien Bien province (Photo: VNA)
A model of raising rabbits helps increase local people’s income (Photo: VNA)
The joy of bumper crops in Muong Thanh fields (Photo: VNA)
A model of growing clean vegetables provides vegetables for the provincial market (Photo: VNA)
The old battlefield ruins become a tourist destination for many visitors (Photo: VNA)
Local festivals are restored and preserved, serving the spiritual life of the people (Photo: VNA)
The younger generation lights candles in commemoration of the heroes who laid down their lives on this historic land (Photo: VNA)
In 1953, eight years after reinvading Indochina, despite having mobilised huge economic and military resources, the French colonialists failed to achieve their purpose of destroying the revolutionary government
