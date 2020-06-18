Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh

Lotus flowers are in full bloom in Ninh Binh Binh province, creating a poetic scene in the ancient city in northern Vietnam.
Many youngsters come to lotus lakes to capture beautiful moments (Photo: VNA)
Famers pick lotus flowers in early morning (Photo: VNA)
Young ladies by lotus lake (Photo: VNA)
The lotus has been a symbol of purity since before the time of the Buddha, and it blooms profusely in Buddhist art and literature (Photo: VNA)
Endless lotus ponds in Ninh Binh province (Photo: VNA)
The pure beauty of lotus amazes visitors coming to Ninh Binh during hot summer days (Photo: VNA)
Beauty in a close-up (Photo: VNA)
For a long time, villages around the West Lake in Quang Ba, Tay Ho and Nghi Tam in Hanoi have been well known for making lotus tea. It is the scented tea that forms the delicate art of enjoying lotus tea- a special gift of Hanoians.
As we move into June an array of visitors can be seen paying a visit to a white lotus flower pond situated in Thanh Oai district of Hanoi, serving to generate huge profits for local gardeners.
