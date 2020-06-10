Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Exploring culturally-rich Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi

 
 
16/06/2020    09:34 GMT+7

The summer months have seen increasing numbers of young visitors flock to Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi to learn about the traditional craft and to snap beautiful photos.

exploring culturally-rich van phuc silk weaving village in hanoi hinh 1

Situated roughly 10km from the centre of the capital, Van Phuc silk village can be found in Van Phuc ward of Ha Dong district. This is one of the most famous and century-old silk weaving villages in Vietnam.

exploring culturally-rich van phuc silk weaving village in hanoi hinh 2

A large stone sits next to the gate featuring the words “Lang lua Van Phuc” or “Van Phuc silk village” in English, carved into it.

exploring culturally-rich van phuc silk weaving village in hanoi hinh 3

A colourful road adorned with thousands of umbrellas can be considered as the highlight of Van Phuc silk village.

exploring culturally-rich van phuc silk weaving village in hanoi hinh 4

exploring culturally-rich van phuc silk weaving village in hanoi hinh 5

Visiting the area’s silk weaving factory serves as an unmissable experience for guests during their trip to the village.

exploring culturally-rich van phuc silk weaving village in hanoi hinh 6

exploring culturally-rich van phuc silk weaving village in hanoi hinh 7

exploring culturally-rich van phuc silk weaving village in hanoi hinh 8

Local people believe Van Phuc silk is generally durable, whilst being warm during the winter and cool throughout the summer.

exploring culturally-rich van phuc silk weaving village in hanoi hinh 9
 

Ao Dai, a traditional long dress, made using Van Phuc silk is a special piece of clothing that tourists should not miss the chance to try on.

exploring culturally-rich van phuc silk weaving village in hanoi hinh 10

exploring culturally-rich van phuc silk weaving village in hanoi hinh 11

A range of unique silk souvenirs are available to purchase.

exploring culturally-rich van phuc silk weaving village in hanoi hinh 12

The village is fortunate to retain many of its ancient features.

exploring culturally-rich van phuc silk weaving village in hanoi hinh 13

exploring culturally-rich van phuc silk weaving village in hanoi hinh 14

exploring culturally-rich van phuc silk weaving village in hanoi hinh 15

VOV

