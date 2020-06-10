Exploring culturally-rich Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi

The summer months have seen increasing numbers of young visitors flock to Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi to learn about the traditional craft and to snap beautiful photos.

Situated roughly 10km from the centre of the capital, Van Phuc silk village can be found in Van Phuc ward of Ha Dong district. This is one of the most famous and century-old silk weaving villages in Vietnam.

A large stone sits next to the gate featuring the words “Lang lua Van Phuc” or “Van Phuc silk village” in English, carved into it.

A colourful road adorned with thousands of umbrellas can be considered as the highlight of Van Phuc silk village.

Visiting the area’s silk weaving factory serves as an unmissable experience for guests during their trip to the village.

Local people believe Van Phuc silk is generally durable, whilst being warm during the winter and cool throughout the summer.

Ao Dai, a traditional long dress, made using Van Phuc silk is a special piece of clothing that tourists should not miss the chance to try on.

A range of unique silk souvenirs are available to purchase.

The village is fortunate to retain many of its ancient features.

VOV

