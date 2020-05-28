Exploring the stunning beauty of Ninh Thuan province

Whilst the southern central coastal province of Ninh Thuan is most famous for its deep blue sea and beautiful beaches with white sands, the province also boasts a range of other spectacular features.

Ninh Thuan province is home to a charming natural landscape for guests to enjoy.

The Nam Cuong sand dune boasts a unique beauty as it falls under the glare of the sun.

The Dam Nai wind farm stands tall with blue skies high above.

Vinh Hy bay can be found in Vinh Hy village of Vinh Hai commune in Ninh Hai district, approximately 40km from Phan Rang city. The area is widely considered to be one of Vietnam's four most beautiful bays and is the best spot for eco-tourism throughout the south central region.

Ninh Thuan province is also famous for being home to the majority of the nation’s large salt fields.

Enjoying the view of an epic sunset on the beach will leave guests to Ninh Thuan province with an unforgettable memory.

VOV/Zing