Exploring the unique lotus leaf pagoda of Dong Thap province

Situated in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, Lotus Leaf pagoda can be considered as a unique destination in the nation where visitors heading to the site get a glimpse of the giant lotus leaves.

Located in Tan Hoa commune of Chau Thanh district, the pagoda boasts of a lotus pond that covers an area of roughly 1,000 square metres. It is a popular attraction for tourists due to its giant lotus leaves, with guests able to stand or lie on the leaves without sinking into the pond.

Children enjoy the thrill of standing on one of the lotus leaves at the pagoda

The sight is considered to be quite scenic with the lotus pond serving as a popular tourist destination.

Each day hundreds of people visit the pagoda as they attempt to stand on the various lotus leaves on the pond. Visitors are impressed by lotus leaves as they can withstand the weight of the human body and float on the surface of water without sinking

Visitors are able to experience the fun of standing on one of the lotus leaves.

A Buddhist monk strikes a unique pose on a lotus leaf

VOV/Tienphong