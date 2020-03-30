Farewell moments with virus patients

About 300 people who were identified to have had contact with COVID-19 patients and their families in Hanoi left the concentrated quarantine centre managed by Artillery Regiment 58

in Hanoi’s Quoc Oai District on Monday morning after having completed their quarantine period.They will return to their communities and continue self-isolating at home.

People packtheir personal items before leaving a concentrated quarantine areaatartillery regiment 58 based in Quốc Oai District.

A woman makes her bed before leaving. The camp has been used as a quarantine area.

A woman is given her release certificate toproveshe completed thequarantine period.

Vehicles are disinfected before entering the quarantine area to pick up loved ones. Soldiers and healthcare workers say goodbye.

Wishing patents ahealthy and safe future!

Until now, 127 concentrated quarantine centres managed by the army have received 54,375 people returning from Asian and European countries and the US. Of those, 22,759 people have completed their 14-day quarantine period. — VNS

FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people Dormitories of FPT High school and FPT University in Hoa Lac, Hanoi are ready to house 2,000 quarantined people