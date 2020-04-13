Field hospital ready for COVID-19 patients

Me Linh field hospital was built within the campus of a general hospital, which had been left unused for years in Hanoi’s outlying district of Me Linh.
Me Linh general hospital had been left unused since mid-2018 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown
Nearly 11,000 residents in Ha Loi hamlet, Me Linh commune, Me Linh district in the outskirts of Hanoi have been getting familiar with life under Covid-19 lockdown since April 8.
Quarantine barriers at Bach Mai Hospital removed
When Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội was identified as a COVID-19 hotspot, the authorities acted swiftly.
