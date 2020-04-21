First zero cost supermarket opens in HCM City

The first Zero Cost Happy Supermarket has opened in HCM City to support the poor amid difficulties caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

The supermarket run by a firm headquartered in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue serves the needy from 8:30 am to 5 pm every Monday to Saturday.

Each person is allowed to choose and buy a package of five necessities worth around VND100,000 (USD4.26) for zero dong twice a month.

People who come there need to show their identification card. Many also bring their family’s poverty certificate along with them.





Customers are required to have their temperature checked, use hand wash and wear face masks. They have to ensure the minimum distance of two metres to wait for their turn.

Pham Duy Hung, a representative from the Zero Cost Supermarket project said that his firm wanted to assist low-income people affected by the pandemic.





Le Kim Hoan in District 10 said that his family has been severely hit by Covid-19 and expressed his great gratitude. The supermarket will operate for around one month. A similar supermarket in Thua Thien-Hue Province has been opened to the poor for three months.

