Fishermen create mesmerising patterns at sea

Beautiful images of fishermen casting nests were taken in the central province of Phu Yen by photographer and banker Khanh Phan.
Netting transforming into an array of mesmerising shapes as it spreads out beneath the boat before being hauled back into the vessel (Source: DailyMail)
This brightly-coloured fishing boat dropped an enormous net into the ocean in An Hai, in Phu Yen province, Vietnam, in an attempt to catch thousands of anchovies (Source: DailyMail)
Fishermen in the photos head out to sea every day trying to catch huge shoals of anchovies (Source: DailyMail)
Photographer Khanh Phan said: 'Depending on the day, in the morning the fishermen will determine the location of the net' (Source: DailyMail)
There are days when fishermen are fishing only 1km from the beach, with a depth of about 33ft (10m), but other days they fish very far from the mainland (Source: DailyMail)
The green net, which makes the fishing boat appear tiny by comparison, stands out starkly amid the deep blue of the ocean beneath (Source: DailyMail)
Pictures were taken in An Hai, Phu Yen province, by photographer and banker Khanh Phan, 34 (Source: DailyMail)
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code