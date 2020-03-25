Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
25/03/2020 20:05:54 (GMT +7)
FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people

 
 
25/03/2020    13:02 GMT+7

Dormitories of FPT High school and FPT University in Hoa Lac, Hanoi are ready to house 2,000 quarantined people

FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people hinh anh 1

Messages of students to quarantined people (Photo:VNA)

FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people hinh anh 2

Sanitation works have been ramped up to receive quarantined people (Photo:VNA)

FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people hinh anh 3

Trucks of military force deliver necessities to quarantine area (Photo:VNA)

FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people hinh anh 4

Trucks of military force deliver necessities to quarantine area (Photo:VNA)

FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people hinh anh 5

Trucks of military force deliver necessities to quarantine area (Photo:VNA)h

FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people hinh anh 6

Sanitation works have been ramped up to receive quarantined people (Photo:VNA)

FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people hinh anh 7

Sanitation works have been ramped up to receive quarantined people (Photo:VNA)

FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people hinh anh 8

Sanitation works have been ramped up to receive quarantined people (Photo:VNA)

 
FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people hinh anh 9

The quarantine area is supervised closely with security camera system (Photo:VNA)

FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people hinh anh 10

Sanitation works have been ramped up to receive quarantined people (Photo:VNA)h

FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people hinh anh 11

Covering an area of 30ha, the dorm has many units and sub-functional areas (Photo:VNA)

FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people hinh anh 12

Sanitation works have been ramped up to receive quarantined people (Photo:VNA)

FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people hinh anh 13

A gift from FPT University to quarantined people (Photo:VNA)

FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people hinh anh 14

A gift from FPT University to quarantined people (Photo:VNA)

FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people hinh anh 15

Workers quickly complete construction work on quarantined area (Photo:VNA)

VNA

 
 

.
