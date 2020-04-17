Free bread, dumplings offered to deprived people in COVID-19 fight

300 free pieces of bread, dumplings, and banh gio, a local dish consisting of rice dough dumpling with minced pork and mushrooms, are being handed out each day to needy people in Hanoi who have been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The charity programme operates on 43 Thanh Nhan street, directly opposite to Thanh Nhan Hospital. It has opened to underprivileged people since April 17 and plans to run for five days subsequently.

Starting early in the morning, many people who are relatives of patients in Thanh Nhan Hospital and deprived people from the local area queue up.

People stand two metres apart and have their body temperature checked before they can receive any food packages.

The charity programme has been initiated by Nguyen Minh Ngoc in Hai Ba Trung district of Hanoi. She and her family have devised plans to offer up to 1,000 bread-based food items to people in need.

They are made on site in order to keep them warm.

All of the items handed out meet food hygiene standards.

Pham Thi Ha, a patient of Thanh Nhan hospital, says she feels delighted at receiving the cakes during this difficult time.

