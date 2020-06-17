Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Free water taps help to relieve Hanoi scorching heat

 
 
25/06/2020    18:26 GMT+7

Many free drinking water taps are being put on Hanoi streets, partially helping to ease the city’s on-going blazing hot weather.

This is a free drinking water tap on Chua Lang Street which distributes 4-5 water bottles every day, serving different kinds of people, mostly motorbike drivers, shippers and students.

A shoe-shiner uses the water from the tap. 

Another free water bottle on Phan Huy Ich Street in Ba Dinh District.

Hoang Thi Thuy, a fruit seller on Phan Huy Ich Street, said that the free water was much-appreciated by people who have to work outdoors like her during the hot weather.

A bottle of lemon tea has been placed on Nguyen Trai Street, Thanh Xuan District, by a local resident named Nguyen Viet Anh for around a week. It mainly serves taxi drivers and outdoor workers.

 

Anh said that the bottle is filled with the lemon tea twice a day, adding that he and some of his friends plan to provide such more bottles on Hanoi streets in the coming time.

The cold towels are also offered free along with the water.

Hoang Hung Giang, 35, a motorbike driver expressed his deep thanks to the free water suppliers.

Nguyen Thi Mai from the northern province of Ha Nam who has been working as a vendor in Hanoi for many years said that every day, often takes two bottles of water from the free taps. Hanoi is experiencing the extremely hot weather with the temperature of up to 40 degrees centigrade.

Vu Duc Anh (Dtinews)

