Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat

National Hospital of Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Dong Anh district in Hanoi is home to the largest number of COVID-19 patients.
The most severe cases are currently being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases No. 2 and positive developments have been seen. In photo: Doctors provides continuous veno-venous hemofiltration for a severe patient (Photo: VNA)
As the first patients began to recover, doctors threw themselves into another battle with new cases. In photo: Doctors provides treatment to a Covid-19 patient (Photo: VNA)
Anti-pandemic work starts with the smallest of things, such as preparing disinfectant and arranging the provision of toilet paper and dining areas and accommodation for the sick. (Photo: VNA)
Since the second day of the lunar new year - the day the hospital received its first patient for screening, the team of doctors and nurses is on duty day and night, eating and sleeping at the hospital without returning home. (Photo: VNA)
Twenty doctors, nurses, and medical staff in the Emergency Department have remained at the hospital for the last three months and have not met their families at all. Their daily workload is several times higher than on a normal day. (Photo: VNA)
Facing countless hardships, thoughts of family, relatives, friends, and the community encourage doctors and health workers to remain optimistic and confident. (Photo: VNA)
Frontline medical staff may have to trade their health or even their life for the health and safety of the population, and two of the hospital’s doctors have been infected already. (Photo: VNA)
Medical staff follow strict measures to prevent the spread of the disease. (Photo: VNA)
A quiet moment for a medical staff to record the events of the day in his diary. (Photo: VNA)
Their daily workload is several times higher than on a normal day. In photo: Doctors and health workers take a nap at working place, touching many people’s hearts. (Photo: VNA)
Hopefully the epidemic will soon be controlled and eliminated, so that the doctors on the frontline can reunite with their families. (Photo: VNA)
