Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/04/2020 13:19:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat

 
 
11/04/2020    11:45 GMT+7

National Hospital of Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Dong Anh district in Hanoi is home to the largest number of COVID-19 patients.

Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat

The most severe cases are currently being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases No. 2 and positive developments have been seen. In photo: Doctors provides continuous veno-venous hemofiltration for a severe patient (Photo: VNA)

Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat


As the first patients began to recover, doctors threw themselves into another battle with new cases. In photo: Doctors provides treatment to a Covid-19 patient (Photo: VNA)

Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat


Anti-pandemic work starts with the smallest of things, such as preparing disinfectant and arranging the provision of toilet paper and dining areas and accommodation for the sick. (Photo: VNA)

Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat


Since the second day of the lunar new year - the day the hospital received its first patient for screening, the team of doctors and nurses is on duty day and night, eating and sleeping at the hospital without returning home. (Photo: VNA)

Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat


Twenty doctors, nurses, and medical staff in the Emergency Department have remained at the hospital for the last three months and have not met their families at all. Their daily workload is several times higher than on a normal day. (Photo: VNA)

Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat


Facing countless hardships, thoughts of family, relatives, friends, and the community encourage doctors and health workers to remain optimistic and confident. (Photo: VNA)

Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat


Frontline medical staff may have to trade their health or even their life for the health and safety of the population, and two of the hospital’s doctors have been infected already. (Photo: VNA)

Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat

Medical staff follow strict measures to prevent the spread of the disease. (Photo: VNA)

 
Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat


A quiet moment for a medical staff to record the events of the day in his diary. (Photo: VNA)

Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat


Their daily workload is several times higher than on a normal day. In photo: Doctors and health workers take a nap at working place, touching many people’s hearts. (Photo: VNA)

Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat


Hopefully the epidemic will soon be controlled and eliminated, so that the doctors on the frontline can reunite with their families. (Photo: VNA)

 
 

Other News

.
Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop
Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop
PHOTOSicon  5 giờ trước 

Despite being affected by drought and saltwater intrusion, the Mekong Delta harvested a record output of about 7.3 million tons of rice in the Winter-Spring crop 2019-2020.

Recipe for yummy bowls of chicken pho
Recipe for yummy bowls of chicken pho
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

Chicken pho is among signature dishes of Vietnamese people in the North. It is a hearty, simple and healthy meal that is full of vibrant flavours.

So Kien Basilica in Ha Nam province
So Kien Basilica in Ha Nam province
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

One of the most beautiful Gothic structures in Vietnam, So Kien Basilica (or Ke So Church) is a well-known place in the northern province of Ha Nam.

Heartfelt images reveal national struggle against COVID-19
Heartfelt images reveal national struggle against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

The outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic has posed severe challenges for underprivileged people nationwide, with ordinary citizens rallying to assist them and creating a number of heartfelt moments among communities across Vietnam.

Son Doong cave among 10 best virtual tours of natural wonders
Son Doong cave among 10 best virtual tours of natural wonders
PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Guardian has published a list featuring the top 10 best virtual tours of the world’s natural wonders, with Son Doong cave located in Vietnam's Quang Binh Province being named among them.

Hanoi streets crowded again despite social distancing instruction
Hanoi streets crowded again despite social distancing instruction
SOCIETYicon  10/04/2020 

Many streets in Hanoi have become crowded again despite Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s instructions on social distancing for Covid-19 prevention.

Vietnam - Netherlands comprehensive cooperation
Vietnam - Netherlands comprehensive cooperation
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

The Netherlands and Vietnam established diplomatic relations on April 9, 1973. Bilateral ties between the two countries are typical of dynamic and effective cooperation. The two sides agreed to build a comprehensive partnership.

HCM City streets through lens of local photographer
HCM City streets through lens of local photographer
PHOTOSicon  10/04/2020 

The Covid-19 pandemic keeps people at home and the crowds off the streets, HCM City has reverted an extremely quiet atmosphere.

Da Bia village
Da Bia village
TRAVELicon  10/04/2020 

Da Bia village in Hoa Binh province is a perfect venue for travelers wanting to explore the wild nature and authentic indigenous culture. 

Quat Dong embroidery village
Quat Dong embroidery village
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/04/2020 

Located in Thuong Tin district, about 25 kilometers south of Hanoi, Quat Dong embroidery craft village is considered the cradle of embroidery in Vietnam with its brand name famous throughout the northern region and nationwide.

Street vendors struggle to earn a living during COVID-19 epidemic
Street vendors struggle to earn a living during COVID-19 epidemic
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

The economic impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is negatively affecting street vendors, who are facing major challenges in their fight despite being most vulnerable to virus infection.

Local photographers into Top 50 of #Water2020 contest of AGORA Images
Local photographers into Top 50 of #Water2020 contest of AGORA Images
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/04/2020 

Several stunning images snapped by Vietnamese photographers have won a place among the Top 50 entries of the #Water2020 Photo Contest launched by Agora Images.

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic
Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic
PHOTOSicon  08/04/2020 

The North-South trains are currently the most optimal means for many passengers when they need to travel in the context of coaches and taxis are not operating and the aircraft is operating only in limited time slot.

Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19
Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  08/04/2020 

Worshipping places in Hanoi have turned empty as Hanoians are practising physical distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time
Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

While the Government’s relief package has yet to be disbursed, a group of benefactors have joined forces to offer free goods including rice, instant noodles, eggs, sausages and vegetables, to underprivileged people throughout Hanoi.

Quang Ninh gets tough on social distancing violations
Quang Ninh gets tough on social distancing violations
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

Security forces operating in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province have intensified their efforts to deal with any violations of social distancing measures in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Explore the first museum in southern Vietnam
Explore the first museum in southern Vietnam
TRAVELicon  08/04/2020 

The HCM City Museum of History is located at Nguyen Binh Khiem Street in District 1, set beside Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, which were built by the French colonialists.

Streets of Hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night
Streets of Hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

The normally-bustling streets of Hanoi have been replaced by quiet spaces as social distancing policy takes effect across the capital.

Restaurant owners offer free meals to poor people
Restaurant owners offer free meals to poor people
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

After closing their restaurant due to Covid-19, a couple in HCM City have offered free meals for low-income people in the area.

Ghositaram pagoda - unique destination in Bac Lieu
Ghositaram pagoda - unique destination in Bac Lieu
TRAVELicon  07/04/2020 

As a unique cultural destination in Bac Lieu province, Ghositaram pagoda is a museum of fine arts showcasing the talent of Khmer artists.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 