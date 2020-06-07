Gifts from the Sea

The cost of each sea voyage is now less expensive when the price of oil is not as high as before, along with favorable weather, so the fishermen in the Central provinces of Vietnam have rushed to head for the open sea in early summer.

The life in the coastal areas post Covid-19 pandemic has become bustling again with catches of sardines, anchovies, and mackerel scads, stuck hermetically on the fishing gears, or the fishing nets as large as a stadium in the middle of the sea, laden with fish.

Thuan An Fishing Port in Thua Thien – Hue Province is crowded with sellers and buyers. (Photo: SGGP) Fishing at night. (Photo: SGGP)

Preparing cold storage for the sea voyage. (Photo: SGGP) A meal at sea. (Photo: SGGP) Removing sardines from the fishing net. (Photo: SGGP)

Baskets of anchovies at Cua Viet Port in Quang Tri Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The beach in Quang Hai Commune in Quang Xuong District in Thanh Hoa Province is full of sardine-fishing boats. (Photo: SGGP)

Bao Nghi (SGGP)