Graffiti artworks on show in Hanoi villa depicts fight against COVID-19

A villa based in the Van Phu urban area in Ha Dong district of Hanoi has been transformed to feature a range of graffiti artworks designed to raise public awareness of the national efforts necessary to prevent the COVID-19 and bring it under control.

The villa has impressed plenty of passers-by due to the impressive graffiti artworks on display.

Each of the pieces aims to educate the community on the severe risk of the virus and necessary measures to curb the spread of the epidemic.

An artwork featuring the words “Let’s stay home” calls on people to unite in an effort to push back the epidemic.

All of the graffiti artworks on show in the villa were completed by local painter Le Long in 30 days.

The villa has a total of four storeys, meaning Long was forced to use a crane when putting together pieces over 20 metres in height.

The size of the task saw the painter spend 10 hours a day between 8am and 6pm for 30 days completing the collection.

Here are some photos of the graffiti artworks:

VOV