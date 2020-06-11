Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/06/2020 10:53:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Graffiti artworks on show in Hanoi villa depicts fight against COVID-19

 
 
12/06/2020    09:43 GMT+7

A villa based in the Van Phu urban area in Ha Dong district of Hanoi has been transformed to feature a range of graffiti artworks designed to raise public awareness of the national efforts necessary to prevent the COVID-19 and bring it under control.

graffiti artworks on show in hanoi villa depicts fight against covid-19 hinh 1

The villa has impressed plenty of passers-by due to the impressive graffiti artworks on display.

graffiti artworks on show in hanoi villa depicts fight against covid-19 hinh 2

Each of the pieces aims to educate the community on the severe risk of the virus and necessary measures to curb the spread of the epidemic.

graffiti artworks on show in hanoi villa depicts fight against covid-19 hinh 3

An artwork featuring the words “Let’s stay home” calls on people to unite in an effort to push back the epidemic.

graffiti artworks on show in hanoi villa depicts fight against covid-19 hinh 4

All of the graffiti artworks on show in the villa were completed by local painter Le Long in 30 days.

graffiti artworks on show in hanoi villa depicts fight against covid-19 hinh 5

graffiti artworks on show in hanoi villa depicts fight against covid-19 hinh 6

graffiti artworks on show in hanoi villa depicts fight against covid-19 hinh 7

graffiti artworks on show in hanoi villa depicts fight against covid-19 hinh 8

The villa has a total of four storeys, meaning Long was forced to use a crane when putting together pieces over 20 metres in height.

 
graffiti artworks on show in hanoi villa depicts fight against covid-19 hinh 9

The size of the task saw the painter spend 10 hours a day between 8am and 6pm for 30 days completing the collection.

graffiti artworks on show in hanoi villa depicts fight against covid-19 hinh 10

Here are some photos of the graffiti artworks:

graffiti artworks on show in hanoi villa depicts fight against covid-19 hinh 11

graffiti artworks on show in hanoi villa depicts fight against covid-19 hinh 12

graffiti artworks on show in hanoi villa depicts fight against covid-19 hinh 13

graffiti artworks on show in hanoi villa depicts fight against covid-19 hinh 14

graffiti artworks on show in hanoi villa depicts fight against covid-19 hinh 15

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Traffic wardens work hard under the scorching sun
Traffic wardens work hard under the scorching sun
PHOTOSicon  1 giờ trước 

Despite the boiling heat these days, traffic wardens remain on duty to regulate traffic flows in the capital city of Hanoi.

Engraving patterns on watches
Engraving patterns on watches
PHOTOSicon  13 giờ trước 

Watchmakers are using microscopes to create many unique and intricate carved products attracting the attention of many watch collectors.

Vietnamese photographer wins best photo in #Red2020 contest by Agora Images
Vietnamese photographer wins best photo in #Red2020 contest by Agora Images
PHOTOSicon  10/06/2020 

An image taken by local photographer Nong Thanh Toan has gone on to be named as the overall winner of the World’s Best Red Photo contest, also known as #Red 2020, following its launch by the Agora Images app.

Hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave
Hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave
PHOTOSicon  10/06/2020 

The daily lives of local people in Hanoi has been greatly affected by a hot spell lasting for several days, with the severe heat forcing many locals to find ways to protect themselves from the recent weather conditions.

The essence of Chu Dau pottery
The essence of Chu Dau pottery
PHOTOSicon  09/06/2020 

Chu Dau is a brand that has spread far and wide and has connected the quintessence of pottery, bringing the country's traditional ceramic products to tourists both home and abroad.

Hanoi house covered by Covid-19 prevention graffiti
Hanoi house covered by Covid-19 prevention graffiti
PHOTOSicon  09/06/2020 

A painter in Hanoi has decorated his house with paintings featuring Covid-19 prevention messages. 

A special museum of agricultural tools
A special museum of agricultural tools
PHOTOSicon  09/06/2020 

Chau Son Hy, the abbot of Sa Lon Pagoda in Seven Mountains region in An Giang Province, was able to collect old agricultural tools used by the local Khmer people. 

The uniqueness of Khan Ran martial arts
The uniqueness of Khan Ran martial arts
PHOTOSicon  08/06/2020 

Khan ran, a traditional checkered black and white shawl familiar to southern Vietnamese, could be used as a highly effective self-defense weapon in certain situations.

Cavalry mobile police force makes debut in Vietnam
Cavalry mobile police force makes debut in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  08/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the launching ceremony and marching of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps at Ba Dinh square, Hanoi on June 8.

Gifts from the Sea
Gifts from the Sea
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

The cost of each sea voyage is now less expensive when the price of oil is not as high as before, along with favorable weather, so the fishermen in the Central provinces of Vietnam have rushed to head for the open sea in early summer.

Biggest date palm garden in the Vietnam’s southwestern region
Biggest date palm garden in the Vietnam’s southwestern region
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

A colorful date palm garden has recently become a new hotspot on the tourist map of Sa Dec City in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, around 165 kilometers from Ho Chi Minh City.

Lotus flowers bloom on the outskirts of Hanoi
Lotus flowers bloom on the outskirts of Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

Located over 50km from the centre of Hanoi, a lotus pond in An Phu commune, My Duc district, Hanoi, is in full bloom, attracting a large number of visitors to take photos.

Hanoi sees hordes of people flock to white lotus flower pond
Hanoi sees hordes of people flock to white lotus flower pond
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

As we move into June an array of visitors can be seen paying a visit to a white lotus flower pond situated in Thanh Oai district of Hanoi, serving to generate huge profits for local gardeners.

Majestic Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park through lens of foreign photographer
Majestic Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park through lens of foreign photographer
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

Located in the central province of Quang Binh, Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is renowned for its range of beautiful caves which have been brilliantly captured through the lens of foreign photographer Mike Rowbottom.

A summer evening at “Pao’s House”
A summer evening at “Pao’s House”
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

When director Do Thanh Hai was making preparations for the filming of ‘Chuyen Cua Pao’ (Pao’s Story) in 2016, he stopped by Lung Cam Hamlet, Dong Van District, Ha Giang Province. 

Bac Giang litchi growers busy in harvest season
Bac Giang litchi growers busy in harvest season
PHOTOSicon  06/06/2020 

Litchi growers in Luc Ngan District in the northern province of Bac Giang are busy harvesting the fruit.

Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above
Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above
PHOTOSicon  06/06/2020 

Bac Ha is a northeastern district in Lao Cai province. The wonderful natural beauty and extraordinary culture turn Bac Ha district into an attractive destination for tourists.

Hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave
Hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave
PHOTOSicon  05/06/2020 

Localities throughout the north of the country, including Hanoi, have been enduring a major hot spell at the start of summer with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in Hanoi
Picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  05/06/2020 

As thousands of lotus flowers begin to fully bloom following the arrival of June, Hanoi is being blessed with an array of picturesque and peaceful scenery.

Exploring the unique lotus leaf pagoda of Dong Thap province
Exploring the unique lotus leaf pagoda of Dong Thap province
PHOTOSicon  05/06/2020 

Situated in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, Lotus Leaf pagoda can be considered as a unique destination in the nation where visitors heading to the site get a glimpse of the giant lotus leaves.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 