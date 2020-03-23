Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province

Hail caused damage in several communes in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on March 22.
Hail plankets many places in a thick white layer of snow and stones
Hail brakes roofs of many houses in Hua Thanh commune, Dien Bien district
A number of crop cultivation areas in Hua Thanh commune, Dien Bien district are affected by the hail
|Photo: VNA
