Hanoi churches sit empty amid Easter Day celebrations

This year’s Easter Day saw a number of churches in the capital city mark the special occasion online as a means of avoiding large gatherings due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Located in Hoan Kiem district of Hanoi, St. Joseph’s Cathedral appears quiet with local people obeying the social distancing order issued by the Prime Minister.

A notice hangs on the gate stating that this year’s Easter Day celebration will be broadcast online on the website of the Archdiocese of Hanoi.

A Christian kneels in prayer in front of St. Joseph’s Cathedral.

Situated in Ba Dinh district, Cua Bac church has refused to receive followers from March 28, with the re-opening date yet to be announced.

With Easter Day celebrations limited to only 20 people, Christians are able to follow the event online.

Hang Bot church in Dong Da district is no exception as it has been temporarily closed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic among the community.

Often bustling with worshippers on the weekend, Ham Long church has become quiet, with the site having no decorations to mark Easter Day. Indeed, this year the celebration is held online.

The church places an announcement on its door to provide guests with information about the shutdown.

Van Phuc church in Ba Dinh district remains quiet due to fears surrounding the COVID-19.

An Easter Day celebration takes place in Ben Thon church in Hanoi’s outlying Thach That district. Only a few people are present at the event.

All worshippers must don face masks during the celebration as a preventive measure to halt the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

VOV