14/04/2020 22:48:22 (GMT +7)
Hanoi churches sit empty amid Easter Day celebrations

 
 
14/04/2020    22:39 GMT+7

This year’s Easter Day saw a number of churches in the capital city mark the special occasion online as a means of avoiding large gatherings due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

hanoi churches sit empty amid easter day celebrations hinh 1

Located in Hoan Kiem district of Hanoi, St. Joseph’s Cathedral appears quiet with local people obeying the social distancing order issued by the Prime Minister.

hanoi churches sit empty amid easter day celebrations hinh 2

A notice hangs on the gate stating that this year’s Easter Day celebration will be broadcast online on the website of the Archdiocese of Hanoi.

hanoi churches sit empty amid easter day celebrations hinh 3

A Christian kneels in prayer in front of St. Joseph’s Cathedral.

hanoi churches sit empty amid easter day celebrations hinh 4

Situated in Ba Dinh district, Cua Bac church has refused to receive followers from March 28, with the re-opening date yet to be announced.

hanoi churches sit empty amid easter day celebrations hinh 5

With Easter Day celebrations limited to only 20 people, Christians are able to follow the event online.

hanoi churches sit empty amid easter day celebrations hinh 6

Hang Bot church in Dong Da district is no exception as it has been temporarily closed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic among the community.

hanoi churches sit empty amid easter day celebrations hinh 7
 

Often bustling with worshippers on the weekend, Ham Long church has become quiet, with the site having no decorations to mark Easter Day. Indeed, this year the celebration is held online.

hanoi churches sit empty amid easter day celebrations hinh 8

The church places an announcement on its door to provide guests with information about the shutdown.

hanoi churches sit empty amid easter day celebrations hinh 9

Van Phuc church in Ba Dinh district remains quiet due to fears surrounding the COVID-19.

hanoi churches sit empty amid easter day celebrations hinh 10

An Easter Day celebration takes place in Ben Thon church in Hanoi’s outlying Thach That district. Only a few people are present at the event.

hanoi churches sit empty amid easter day celebrations hinh 11

All worshippers must don face masks during the celebration as a preventive measure to halt the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

VOV

Coronavirus: Pope calls for global solidarity in Easter message

Coronavirus: Pope calls for global solidarity in Easter message

Pope Francis reads a virtual Easter message instead of addressing crowds amid the virus lockdown.

Coronavirus: Christians face lockdown for Easter

Coronavirus: Christians face lockdown for Easter

Europe's Easter celebrations are extraordinarily constrained by the pandemic.

 
 

