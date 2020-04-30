Hanoi colourful during country's Reunification day

Many streets of Hanoi have been decorated with flags, banners and slogans to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and national Reunification Day (April 30).
The streets of Hanoi are dazzled with banners and slogans to celebrate 45 years of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (Photo: Vietnam Plus/VNA)
A banner at Xa Dan-Nguyen Luong Bang crossroad (Photo: Vietnam Plus/VNA)
Vietnam Military History Museum, Dien Bien Phu Street, is a place displaying many historical items from the war against the US (Photo: Vietnam Plus/VNA)
National flag is seen everywhere in Hanoi (Photo: Vietnam Plus/VNA)
The red colour of the national flag symbolizes the bloodshed and revolutionary struggle. The five-pointed yellow star represents the five main classes in Vietnamese society — workers, peasants, soldiers, intellectuals, and businessmen (Photo: Vietnam Plus/VNA)
Banners and slogans can be seen in many streets in Hanoi, beatifying the city (Photo: Vietnam Plus/VNA)
April 30, 1975 marks the glorious victory of Vietnamese people (Photo: Vietnam+)
The flag flying high symbolises the wishes for peace and national pride (Photo: Vietnam+)
A large poster on Tran Nhan Tong street (Photo: Vietnam Plus/VNA)
Vietnamese people will have a four-day holiday on the occasion of the Liberation Day and May Day (Photo: Vietnam Plus/VNA)
The weather is ideal for Hanoians to enjoy the holiday (Photo: Vietnam Plus/VNA)
