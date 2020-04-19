Hanoi conducts rapid Covid-19 testing for traders at market

The Hanoi’s Health Department joined hands with the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control conducted rapid Covid-19 testing for nearly 200 traders and related people at Nga Tu So market, Dong Da district on April 19.
The testing area is disinfected (Photo: VNA)
Measuring temperature before taking blood samples (Photo:VNA)
This is to detect the potential spread of the novel coronavirus at wholesale markets (COVID-19) (Photo: VNA)
The testing is also conducted in Long Bien Market in Ba Dinh District, Hoang Mai Fruit Market in the namesake district, Ha Vy Poultry Market in Thuong Tin District and several seafood markets upon the approval of Chairman of the People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (Photo: VNA)
A health staff is conducting rapid Covid-19 testing (Photo: VN)
Health staff is taking blood samples of traders and shoppers at Nga Tu So market for rapid Covid-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Quang An Flower Market remains empty as small traders and 300 shops close during the social distancing period and many have moved their businesses online.
Hanoi has welcomed the opening of a VND0 Happy Supermarket which provides essential goods to people from less well-off backgrounds to help them overcome the challenges they face in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.
