Hanoi deploys rapid COVID-19 test in community

Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung has directed the Department of Health to set up 10 working groups and arrange 10 rapid COVID-19 test stations in the city. At first, tests will be implemented in the wards around Bach Mai Hospital.
The working group prepares facilities for rapid quick test which can show result in 10 minutes at Dong Da Secondary School (Hanoi), March 31 morning (Photo: VNA)
A representative of the working group answers the press questions regarding the rapid COVID-19 test (Photo: VNA)
Stations are set up for quick COVID-19 test at Dong Da Secondary School, Hanoi, March 31 morning (Photo: VNA)
Preparation of facilities for quick test with results returned in 10 minutes at Dong Da Secondary School (Hanoi), March 31 morning (Photo: VNA)
State-of-the-art IT system applied at the test site (Photo: VNA)
Rapid quick test which can show result in 10 minutes is deployed at Dong Da Secondary School, March 31 morning (Photo: VNA)
Local people show up at the school for rapid COVID-19 test (Photo: VNA)
Medical staff takes blood samples for rapid COVID-19 test (Photo: VNA)
Local people show up at the school for rapid COVID-19 test (Photo: VNA)
Medical staff conducts rapid COVID-19 test at the test area stationed in Dong Da Secondary School (Hanoi). (Photo: VNA)
Local people show up at the school for rapid COVID-19 test (Photo: VNA)
People receive test results at a rapid test point at Dong Da Secondary School (Hanoi) (Photo: VNA)
Confirmation Code