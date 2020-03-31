Hanoi deploys rapid COVID-19 test in community

Preparation of facilities for quick test with results returned in 10 minutes at Dong Da Secondary School (Hanoi), March 31 morning (Photo: VNA) Preparation of facilities for quick test with results returned in 10 minutes at Dong Da Secondary School (Hanoi), March 31 morning (Photo: VNA) Preparation of facilities for quick test with results returned in 10 minutes at Dong Da Secondary School (Hanoi), March 31 morning (Photo: VNA) Preparation of facilities for quick test with results returned in 10 minutes at Dong Da Secondary School (Hanoi), March 31 morning (Photo: VNA) Rapid quick test which can show result in 10 minutes is deployed at Dong Da Secondary School, March 31 morning (Photo: VNA) Local people show up at the school for rapid COVID-19 test (Photo: VNA) Medical staff takes blood samples for rapid COVID-19 test (Photo: VNA) Local people show up at the school for rapid COVID-19 test (Photo: VNA) Medical staff conducts rapid COVID-19 test at the test area stationed in Dong Da Secondary School (Hanoi). (Photo: VNA) Local people show up at the school for rapid COVID-19 test (Photo: VNA) People receive test results at a rapid test point at Dong Da Secondary School (Hanoi) (Photo: VNA)