Hanoi enjoys charming beauty of white lotus flowers in full bloom

Areas on the outskirts of Hanoi have seen thousands of white lotus flowers begin to bloom as their charm adds to the elegant beauty around the capital at this time of year.

The lotus flower is the national flower and is also a representation of the great virtues of the Vietnamese people.

A white lotus pond situated in Tam Hung commune of Thanh Oai district, an area located roughly 20km from the city centre, represents a beautiful spot that is at its best during the summer months.

Each spring, the owner of the pond brings seeds from the northern province of Thanh Hoa back to Hanoi in order to plant a fresh batch of white lotus flowers.

The sight of the white lotuses in bloom is one of pure beauty.

An emerging lotus bud appears graceful.

A view of the white lotus pond from high above

Many photographers enjoy coming to the pond in order to snap some nice moments of the beautiful flowers in full bloom, a rare occasion that only happens for a short period of time each year.

A panoramic shot of the white lotus pond

VOV