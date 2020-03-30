Hanoi ensures sufficient supply of essential goods

Supermarkets in Hanoi keep shelves stocked during the COVID-19 epidemic, meeting the demand of consumers.
Supermarkets in Hanoi keep shelves stocked during the COVID-19 epidemic, meeting the demand of consumers
Abundant goods are on shelves at Big C Thang Long Supermarket in Hanoi
Abundant goods are on shelves at Big C Thang Long Supermarket in Hanoi
Abundant goods are on shelves at Big C Thang Long Supermarket in Hanoi
Customers select goods at Big C Thang Long Supermarket in Hanoi
Customers select goods at Big C Thang Long Supermarket in Hanoi
During weekends, the number of customers remains modest due to fear of Covid-19
During weekends, the number of customers remains modest due to fear of Covid-19. Photo: VNA
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code