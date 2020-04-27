Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi, HCM City streets face severe congestion

 
 
04/05/2020    19:45 GMT+7

Many streets in Hanoi and HCM City faced serious traffic jams again on Monday as local schools re-opened after social distancing measures were eased.

Early this morning, main streets in Hanoi saw the congestion. The problem got worse at the peak time, starting from 7 am. 

Traffic jams on Nguyen Trai Street on the morning of May 4

On Khuat Duy Tien and Pham Hung streets 

 

People tried to use pavements to avoid the jams

Many HCM City streets were in the same situation.

 Waves of people rushed into HCM City’s city centre on Monday morning after the Reunification and May Day holiday.

Coaches in front of Mien Dong Station. On April 4, 63 localities re-opened their schools following a three-month closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including Hanoi and HCM City.

Dtinews

Sixty-one people have died and 48 others injured on Vietnam’s roads over the three-day holiday weekend.

With National Reunification day taking place on April 30 followed by International Labour Day on May 1, tourists have been enjoying the public holidays by heading to the Trang An landscape complex in Ninh Binh.

 
 

