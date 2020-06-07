Hanoi house covered by Covid-19 prevention graffiti

A painter in Hanoi has decorated his house with paintings featuring Covid-19 prevention messages.

The 300-square metre house owned by artist Le Long is located in the Van Phu urban area in Ha Dong District.













According to Long, he has to use a crane to decorate the four-floor house with images related to the Covid-19 pandemic such as face masks and Covid-19 vaccines.

Nguyen Thi Hoa who often goes through the house said that she did not understand much about art, but she likes the colour of the paintings.

The windows have become more vivid with the Covid-19 virus.

Laodong/Dtinews