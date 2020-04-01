Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 31 issued a strict order on social distancing, starting April 1. On the first day of implementing the order, Hanoi’s streets are much more deserted than usual.
Order 16/CT-TTg by the Prime Minister includes a range of stringent social distancing measures, including restricting people from leaving their homes and banning gatherings of more than two people in public (Photo: VNA)
Law enforcement officers in Vinh Tuy ward, Hai Ba Trung district, remind a business facility on the Prime Minister’s order (Photo: VNA)
Light traffic on Vinh Tuy bridge (Photo: VNA)
Hoang Ngan street in Cau Giay district sees no traffic jam on April 1 morning (Photo: VNA)
Tran Duy Hung street at ‘rush hour’ on April 1 (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Chanh overpass is deserted on April 1 morning (Photo: VNA)
Some people still walk on pedestrian street alongside Lang road as they understand social distancing is not lockdown (Photo: VNA)
Minh Khai street is deserted (Photo: VNA)
Thai Ha street sees much lighter traffic than before (Photo: VNA)
No one is seen in My Dinh bus station (Photo: VNA)
Pham Hung – Khuat Duy Tien – Tran Duy Hung T-junction is unusually deserted (Photo: VNA)
