01/04/2020 11:31:19 (GMT +7)
Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing

 
 
01/04/2020    11:27 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 31 issued a strict order on social distancing, starting April 1. On the first day of implementing the order, Hanoi’s streets are much more deserted than usual.

Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing

Order 16/CT-TTg by the Prime Minister includes a range of stringent social distancing measures, including restricting people from leaving their homes and banning gatherings of more than two people in public (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing

Law enforcement officers in Vinh Tuy ward, Hai Ba Trung district, remind a business facility on the Prime Minister’s order (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing

Light traffic on Vinh Tuy bridge (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing

Hoang Ngan street in Cau Giay district sees no traffic jam on April 1 morning (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing

Tran Duy Hung street at ‘rush hour’ on April 1 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing

Nguyen Chanh overpass is deserted on April 1 morning (Photo: VNA)

 
Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing

Some people still walk on pedestrian street alongside Lang road as they understand social distancing is not lockdown (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing

Minh Khai street is deserted (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing

Thai Ha street sees much lighter traffic than before (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing

No one is seen in My Dinh bus station (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing

Pham Hung – Khuat Duy Tien – Tran Duy Hung T-junction is unusually deserted (Photo: VNA)

PM orders strict nationwide social distancing rules, starting April 1

PM orders strict nationwide social distancing rules, starting April 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a range of stringent social distancing measures, including restricting people from leaving their homes and banning gatherings of more than two people in public.

 
 

.
