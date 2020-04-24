Hanoi receives decorative makeover ahead of national holidays

A range of patriotic displays can be seen throughout the capital, including colourful national flags, flowers, and numerous slogans to mark the 45th anniversary since the liberation of the south along with national reunification.

Up to 2,000 slogans have been put on display around the centre of Hanoi in commemoration of the 45th Reunification Day anniversary which falls on April 30, the 134th International Labour Day on May 1, and the 66th anniversary of the nation’s victory at Dien Bien Phu on May 7.

Slogans on display on Nguyen Tri Phuong street

A view of the decorations on Xa Dan street

A large size poster being displayed on Giang Vo street

The scene in front of the Vietnam Military History Museum

Workers across the country will be permitted to have four days off from April 30 to May 3 to mark the 45th anniversary of Reunification Day on April 30, and the 134th International Labour Day on May 1.

A large patriotic poster placed at the intersection of Chu Van An and Nguyen Thai Hoc streets

Decorations have been added to Tran Nhan Tong street ahead of the occasion.

Houses throughout the capital bear national flags to mark the event.

The scene on the walking streets around Ho Guom, also known as Sword Lake.

With the easing of social distancing and moving to a “new normal” as of April 23, plenty of Hanoians are eager to enjoy the upcoming national holiday.

A poster marking 45 years since Reunification Day on the crossroads of Thanh Nien and Quan Thanh streets

National flags flutter in the wind on Thanh Nien street

Tienphong/VOV

Hanoi adopts plans to help enterprises to continue their production Trinh Huy Thanh, secretary of the Party Committee of the Hanoi Business Bloc, talks about how enterprises in Hanoi are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.