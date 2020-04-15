Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19

Bustling streets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with crowded alleys and lively nightlife have turn quiet and deserted during the time when the whole country is practising physical distancing.
Usually a hive of activity, Ngo Huyen street becomes quiet these days (Photo: VNA)
Many shops in Hang Hanh alley close (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi Evangelical Church stands deserted (Photo: VNA)
Time passes quietly in front of an old house on Ngo Tram street (Photo: VNA)
Peaceful green space in Hang Chi alley (Photo: VNA)
Once bustling Trung Yen alley which is famous for traditional foods turns empty during physical distancing days (Photo: VNA)
Unrecognizable Trung Yen and Dinh Lien intersection without their ubiquitous coffee shops (Photo: VNA)
Bustling streets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with crowed alleys and lively nightlife have turn quiet and deserted during this period amid physical distancing order (Photo: VNA)
Bustling streets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with crowed alleys and lively nightlife have turn quiet and deserted during the time when the whole country is practising physical distancing(Photo: VNA)
Bustling streets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with crowed alleys and lively nightlife have turn quiet and deserted during the time when the whole country is practising physical distancing (Photo: VNA)
This year’s Easter Day saw a number of churches in the capital city mark the special occasion online as a means of avoiding large gatherings due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
Plenty of colourful posters can be seen on streets throughout Hanoi, all of which send messages of unity to the capital’s citizens and encouragement to push back the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code