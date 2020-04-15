Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19

 
 
15/04/2020    17:09 GMT+7

Bustling streets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with crowded alleys and lively nightlife have turn quiet and deserted during the time when the whole country is practising physical distancing.

Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19

Usually a hive of activity, Ngo Huyen street becomes quiet these days (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19


Many shops in Hang Hanh alley close (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19


Hanoi Evangelical Church stands deserted (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19



Time passes quietly in front of an old house on Ngo Tram street (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19


Peaceful green space in Hang Chi alley (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19


Once bustling Trung Yen alley which is famous for traditional foods turns empty during physical distancing days (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19


Unrecognizable Trung Yen and Dinh Lien intersection without their ubiquitous coffee shops (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19



Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19


Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19


Hanoi churches sit empty amid Easter Day celebrations

Hanoi churches sit empty amid Easter Day celebrations

This year’s Easter Day saw a number of churches in the capital city mark the special occasion online as a means of avoiding large gatherings due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Streets of Hanoi filled with informative messages to aid fight against COVID-19

Streets of Hanoi filled with informative messages to aid fight against COVID-19

Plenty of colourful posters can be seen on streets throughout Hanoi, all of which send messages of unity to the capital’s citizens and encouragement to push back the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

 
 

