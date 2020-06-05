Hanoi sees hordes of people flock to white lotus flower pond

As we move into June an array of visitors can be seen paying a visit to a white lotus flower pond situated in Thanh Oai district of Hanoi, serving to generate huge profits for local gardeners.

Located approximately 20 km from the centre of Hanoi, the vast white lotus pond in Tam Hung commune of Thanh Oai district in Hanoi is currently in full bloom, serving to attract a large number of visitors who come to savour the scenic views and snap photos on the weekend.

The site is one of the largest lotus ponds found throughout Hanoi, with the owner only choosing to grow white lotus flowers in the pond.

The origins of the white lotus are at least five years old and the area is owned by Nguyen Van Tho of Thanh Oai district

According to Tho, roughly 50 visitors regularly flock to the pond to take photos and buy flowers, with every weekend being packed with several hundreds of visitors.

The entrance fee for each tourist currently stands at VND50,000, with each bunch of white lotuses being sold at VND50,000 for 10 flowers. Therefore, the white lotus pond generates millions of VND per day for its owner during this harvest season.

A sign post is erected which bans visitors from picking flowers and leaves

The white lotus flowers attract plenty of visitors, especially women, due to their elegance and purity

White lotus flowers usually begin to bloom in May and typically last between July and August. This is therefore an ideal time in which photographers and flower lovers can come and enjoy the sight

Despite the hot weather, many people persevere in order to snap beautiful pictures.

