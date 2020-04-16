Hanoi shops start to reopen as social distancing period nears end

Many shops in Hanoi have reopened as the Covid-19 situation eases in the area and the social distancing period nears its end on April 22.

People have flocked out to the streets again and many people have gone out for morning exercises. Even some street vendors have started to appear on several streets.



During the meeting about Covid-19 prevention and control on April 20, Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung proposed to ease social distancing in Hanoi after April 22 if no new case is reported. The reopening will be carried out gradually.



Chung also asked other agencies to continue to raise public awareness about the outbreak and preventive measures. Shops that are not considered necessities will be fined if they open too soon. The authorities will tighten inspections at karaoke, spa and similar service businesses. Travellers without face masks will still be fined.



Some photos of the streets in Hanoi on April 20:



Hanoi streets crowded again

Half-opened shops

Many shops have started to open again



Tienphong/Dtinews

