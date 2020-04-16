Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi shops start to reopen as social distancing period nears end

 
 
22/04/2020    17:23 GMT+7

Many shops in Hanoi have reopened as the Covid-19 situation eases in the area and the social distancing period nears its end on April 22.

People have flocked out to the streets again and many people have gone out for morning exercises. Even some street vendors have started to appear on several streets.

During the meeting about Covid-19 prevention and control on April 20, Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung proposed to ease social distancing in Hanoi after April 22 if no new case is reported. The reopening will be carried out gradually.

Chung also asked other agencies to continue to raise public awareness about the outbreak and preventive measures. Shops that are not considered necessities will be fined if they open too soon. The authorities will tighten inspections at karaoke, spa and similar service businesses. Travellers without face masks will still be fined.

Some photos of the streets in Hanoi on April 20:

Hanoi streets crowded again

Half-opened shops

 

Many shops have started to open again

Tienphong/Dtinews

Three measures developed to kick-start Hanoi's economy

Three measures developed to kick-start Hanoi's economy

Hanoi needed to take drastic measures to kick-start its economy after being slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a meeting with the city’s leaders on Monday.

Hanoi astronomy park nears completion

Hanoi astronomy park nears completion

The first outdoor astronomy park in Southeast Asea is nearing completion at Duong Noi Urban Area in Ha Dong District, Hanoi.

 
 

