Hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses

All non-essential services based in Hanoi are to halt operations in a bid to stop the gathering of large crowds as a means of combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of midnight on March 28.

All non-essential businesses have been requested to temporarily close until April 15, although supermarkets, pharmacies, and gas stations are able to remain open.

The closure of all non-essential businesses in the capital is considered to be a tough measure that is necessary in containing the COVID-19 epidemic. Ahead of the decision coming into force, Hanoi’s usually bustling atmosphere is subdued on March 28.

Businesses located on Hang Ngang and Hang Dao streets follow the latest government regulation as they try to avoid the gathering of large crowds.

A shop owner says that the closure will cause some challenges for his business, although he’s ready to shut down for the sake of the community’s health and to follow regulations set out by the government and Hanoi authorities.

Policemen on duty encourage local people to remain inside as a way of preventing the COVID-19 being transmitted through social gatherings.

As people wander around Hoan Kiem lake, one of the capital’s most famous tourist attractions, people are aware of the new regulations regarding the need to wear face masks in public to protect themselves and the community.

Unlike in previous months, many of the capital’s most famous locations are now deserted, including Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc square.

A man rides his bike in front of St. Josephs Cathedral. The area is far quieter in comparison to normal times.

Very few people are on the usually bustling Trang Tien street.

With the epidemic spreading globally, the majority of people choose to stay at home rather than go to mass public gatherings.

All of the stalls around Dong Xuan market are closed.

A large milk tea store in Hanoi’s Old Quarter has been forced to halt operations.

With Hanoi authorities ordering the temporary closure of unnecessary business services in an attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19, these are set to be shut until April 15.

Although the railway is often a favourite check-in spot for tourists, now it is empty.

Residents themselves are aware of the need to reduce the amount of time they gather together in crowds as a means of fighting the spread of the COVID-19.

The public have been advised to go out only when necessary.

Wet markets are allowed to remain open and operate as normal.

VOV