Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/03/2020 00:51:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses

 
 
30/03/2020    00:49 GMT+7

All non-essential services based in Hanoi are to halt operations in a bid to stop the gathering of large crowds as a means of combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of midnight on March 28.

hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses hinh 1

All non-essential businesses have been requested to temporarily close until April 15, although supermarkets, pharmacies, and gas stations are able to remain open.

hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses hinh 2

The closure of all non-essential businesses in the capital is considered to be a tough measure that is necessary in containing the COVID-19 epidemic. Ahead of the decision coming into force, Hanoi’s usually bustling atmosphere is subdued on March 28.

hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses hinh 3

Businesses located on Hang Ngang and Hang Dao streets follow the latest government regulation as they try to avoid the gathering of large crowds.

hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses hinh 4

A shop owner says that the closure will cause some challenges for his business, although he’s ready to shut down for the sake of the community’s health and to follow regulations set out by the government and Hanoi authorities.

hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses hinh 5

Policemen on duty encourage local people to remain inside as a way of preventing the COVID-19 being transmitted through social gatherings.

hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses hinh 6

As people wander around Hoan Kiem lake, one of the capital’s most famous tourist attractions, people are aware of the new regulations regarding the need to wear face masks in public to protect themselves and the community.

hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses hinh 7

Unlike in previous months, many of the capital’s most famous locations are now deserted, including Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc square.

hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses hinh 8

A man rides his bike in front of St. Josephs Cathedral. The area is far quieter in comparison to normal times.

hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses hinh 9

Very few people are on the usually bustling Trang Tien street.

hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses hinh 10
 

With the epidemic spreading globally, the majority of people choose to stay at home rather than go to mass public gatherings.

hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses hinh 11

All of the stalls around Dong Xuan market are closed.

hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses hinh 12

A large milk tea store in Hanoi’s Old Quarter has been forced to halt operations.

hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses hinh 13

hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses hinh 14

With Hanoi authorities ordering the temporary closure of unnecessary business services in an attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19, these are set to be shut until April 15.

hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses hinh 15

Although the railway is often a favourite check-in spot for tourists, now it is empty.

hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses hinh 16

Residents themselves are aware of the need to reduce the amount of time they gather together in crowds as a means of fighting the spread of the COVID-19.

hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses hinh 17

The public have been advised to go out only when necessary.

hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses hinh 18

Wet markets are allowed to remain open and operate as normal.

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Streets fall quiet in HCM City as businesses close
Streets fall quiet in HCM City as businesses close
PHOTOSicon  28/03/2020 

The majority of streets throughout HCM City have been deserted for the entire day following a request by municipal authorities to temporarily close all business and entertainment services to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Noi Bai Airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber
Noi Bai Airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber
PHOTOSicon  27/03/2020 

Noi Bai International Airport has put into operation a mobile disinfection chamber in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the community.

Vietnamese celebrities call on people stay at home to combat COVID-19
Vietnamese celebrities call on people stay at home to combat COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  28/03/2020 

Actress Ngo Thanh Van has joined with beauty queens H’Hen Nie and Khanh Van as part of a group of celebrities encouraging people to stay at home as a means of fighting the potential spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

COVID-19: Hundreds of planes park in deserted Noi Bai International Airport
COVID-19: Hundreds of planes park in deserted Noi Bai International Airport
PHOTOSicon  27/03/2020 

Hundreds of aircraft have crammed themselves into the parking area of a deserted Noi Bai Airport as the travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 has seen tourism activities come to a halt and the majority of flights cancelled.

Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
PHOTOSicon  28/03/2020 

Many streets in the capital city of Hanoi have become quiet after the city's authorities requested the temporary closure of all business and entertaiment services till April 5 to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
PHOTOSicon  27/03/2020 

Many streets in Hanoi have become quiet after the city's authorities requested the temporary closure of all business and entertaiment services till April 5 to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Many restaurants in Hanoi still open despite ban due to Covid-19 spread
Many restaurants in Hanoi still open despite ban due to Covid-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  27/03/2020 

Many restaurants in Hanoi are still open, ignoring the local authorities’ ban for Covid-19 prevention.

Co Thon Village in Buon Ma Thuot city
Co Thon Village in Buon Ma Thuot city
PHOTOSicon  26/03/2020 

Co Thon village in Dak Lak is not only the ideal destination for tourists thanks to its reputation as the king village of the Central highlands’ coffee production, but also the symbol for the typical Vietnamese village.

FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people
FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people
PHOTOSicon  25/03/2020 

Dormitories of FPT High school and FPT University in Hoa Lac, Hanoi are ready to house 2,000 quarantined people

Manhole covers in Hanoi showcase hidden art exhibition
Manhole covers in Hanoi showcase hidden art exhibition
PHOTOSicon  25/03/2020 

A range of ceramic artworks have been placed on manhole covers around Trang Tien and Dinh Tien Hoang streets in Hoan Kiem district of Hanoi, with plenty of passers-by taking an interest in the pieces.

Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province
Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province
PHOTOSicon  23/03/2020 

Hail caused damage in several communes in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on March 22.

COVID-19: People line up for registration at Hanoi quarantine area
COVID-19: People line up for registration at Hanoi quarantine area
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Hanoi authorities have set up a large-scale quarantine area in Hoang Mai district to receive people from COVID-19 hit countries, in an attempt to halt virus infection to the community.

Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infection
Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infection
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Bach Mai, one of Vietnam’s leading general hospitals, has moved to strictly monitor its services after two of its workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days ago.

Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas
Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Thousands of students in Hanoi have left their dormitories in order to provide quarantine areas for people returning the country from areas hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda
Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Situated on the outskirts of Hanoi, Thay pagoda is usually blessed with picturesque scenery throughout March due to the sight of a red vibrant colour coming from the blossoming silk cotton trees.

Abandoned hospital in Hanoi turned into Covid-19 quarantine area
Abandoned hospital in Hanoi turned into Covid-19 quarantine area
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

A hospital in Hanoi’s Me Linh District which has been left idle for many years are being restored to serve as a quarantine area for Covid-19 response work.

Hanoi streets adorned with Ban flowers in full bloom
Hanoi streets adorned with Ban flowers in full bloom
TRAVELicon  22/03/2020 

With Ban blossoms coming into full bloom around mid-March, the streets of Hanoi are starting to become coloured by the delicate pink flowers which are reminiscent of orchids.

COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport
COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

An isolation area aimed at receiving Vietnamese expats and foreign arrivals from places affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been set up near Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese expats from COVID-19-hit areas
Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese expats from COVID-19-hit areas
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 18 welcomed a flight carrying a total of 43 Vietnamese nationals from Indonesia.

Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears
Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

With fears surrounding the potential spread of COVID-19 gripping Hanoi, the majority of commercial centres located in the capital have been increasingly quiet in recent days with local people cautious about going outside.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 