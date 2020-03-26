Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures

Many streets in the capital city of Hanoi have become quiet after the city's authorities requested the temporary closure of all business and entertaiment services till April 5 to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

Hanoi authorities have put in place drastic measures to fight the COVID-19 epidemic, including the recent order to temporarily halt the operation of local businesses. The streets have quickly become deserted after the order came into effect.

The bustling Hang Bong and Hang Manh streets have now become quiet all day long.

The COVID-19 epidemic has forced many businesspeople to temporarily shut their outlets on Hang Gai Street.

Only a few vehicles passing by on Hang Ngang Street.

The scene in front of O Quan Chuong gate on Hang Chieu Street

The similar situation can be seen on Hang Ma Street or ....

on Hang Buom Street

The tranquility of Old Quarter streets can only be observed during the Lunar New Year holiday

Very few people passing by the corner of Nguyen Huu Huan Street...

...or Ngo Quyen Street

... and Hang Bai Street

Ho Guom (Sword Lake), one of Hanoi's tourist attractions, becomes quiet

Many residents are aware of wearing face masks while going jogging around the lake.

Not only local residents, but foreigners are also aware of putting on face masks in public places to protect themselves from the virus

VOV